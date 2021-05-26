Cancel
Power multiple devices at once with this wireless charger

By Jeremy Glass
Westport News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an age when a dead phone can be as jarring as a dead body, having a dependable and portable charger is a necessity. Priced at just $21.99 [Promo Code ANKER1615011], Anker’s Wireless Power Bank, PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger offers both wireless and cable charging at the same time. Its...

www.westport-news.com
Xzibit
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Pivotal Commware Selects Powermat Technologies As Wireless Power Supplier For Echo 5G Subscriber Repeater

KIRKLAND, Wash. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Commware, Inc., a global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, and Powermat Technologies , a leading supplier of advanced wireless power technology for telecom, today announced the integration of Powermat's wireless power technology into Pivotal's Echo 5G subscriber repeater, designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 12 will make it easier for developers to know how powerful a device is

Android devices come in all shapes and forms. We have cheaper smartphones with weaker specifications and more expensive ones with better internals. You, as a user, can obviously tell if your smartphone can be considered “powerful” or not by simply looking up those specifications online. But how does an app running on your device know that? It could theoretically do things like match your device name against a database then pull specs from that, check system properties for the SoC part number/RAM capacity/etc, or call Android APIs that list information like resolution, etc., but there’s no easy, unified way to tell what kind of performance an Android device can deliver. It’d be useful if there was a quick way to group devices into categories so an app can provide different experiences that are optimized for each class of device. To that end, Google has introduced at I/O 2021 what they’re calling “performance class,” starting with Android 12.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C $21.99

Amazon has the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C for a low $21.99 after Code: "ANKER1615011". This is normally $36 so you save $14 off with this deal. Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. (12W total max output)
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

Miracle Watt Review – Does MiracleWatt Power Saving Device Work?

Investing in a few little upgrades like can help save some dollars off your energy bills. Sometimes you have to spend a little money to save a lot of it. Energy bills can drain your wallet. Even if you are diligent about switching off electronics before leaving the house, plugged-in gadgets use standby electricity.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Best iPhone and iPad multi-device chargers for families

Whether finding a charger in your house is a constant challenge, you want to make a central hub for your family’s devices, or just want to tame a rat’s nest of wires and cables, follow along for a look at some of the best multi-device chargers for families when it comes to iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, and more.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Charge your phone with the power of the sun using BigBlue's 3-port charger on sale for $52

Turns out, and I know this will come as a surprise to some of you, that giant ball of fire in the sky can actually be harnessed to do produce some pretty good power. If you plan on being outside for a camping trip or a long hike and you want to ensure you always have a way to use your mobile devices, grab the BigBlue 3-port foldable solar panel charger while it's on sale for $51.80 at Amazon. This is the lowest price it has been in more than a year and well below its $70 street price. In 2020, the solar panel charger was going for as much as $85 at one point. The last few times it has dropped this low it never lasted long, so we expect this deal won't be around much longer either.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

RAVPower PD power 40W 2-port wall charger review

REVIEW – The market for wall chargers is growing since some portables don’t include adapters (to reduce cost, standardize international packaging, etc.) The RAVPower PD power 40W 2-port wall charger is designed to meet modern device power demands in a small form factor. I have one to review. Read on to see what I think!
ElectronicsWZVN-TV

Choosing a portable charger

In today’s world, perhaps the most important thing to keep powered up during a weather emergency is your cell phone. Not only can you use it to communicate with friends and family, you can search information on the situation and even watch live broadcasts. So your selection of a portable...
Electronicsgazetax.com

Belkin | Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger

Belkin SoundForm Elite is a high–performing smart speaker. Combined with groundbreaking sound technologies for breathtaking home audio, this exceptional product has been designed by Devialet and offers retractable charging so your smartphone never goes powerless. SAM Technology ensures that the acoustic properties stay at high fidelity and the charging cradle positions your smartphone at its ideal angle. With the right audio equipment, balance will never go unheard. Make your music fill up the room to surround you with the original recording from classics to new favorites. The perfect speaker for your ambitious home.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Researchers Harvest Wi-Fi Signals to Power Small Electronic Devices

With the rise of the digital age, the number of WiFi sources to transmit information wirelessly between devices has grown exponentially. This has resulted in the widespread use of the 2.4 GHz radio frequency band that WiFi uses, with excess signals available to be tapped for alternative use. To harness...