Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau didn't like a fan calling him 'Brooksy' during practice round

By Charles Curtis
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be fair here, if someone called me the wrong name or the name of my rival golfer after I was teeing off, I might be a little irked here. But because this is Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who very much dislike each other and people noticing this video comes in the middle of everything surrounding Koepka being so annoying at DeChambeau in a previously unreleased clip, it’s going to be a bigger deal.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clip#Calling#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmonthly.com

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Monster Drive At Memorial

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Monster Drive At Memorial. Coming into the event, Muirfield Village had received a major face-lift, with changes being made to 16 of the 18 holes. When Jack Nicklaus changed the look of the course, he probably didn’t have in mind how DeChambeau would be playing the...
GolfGolf Channel

Was Jack Nicklaus Bryson DeChambeau before Bryson DeChambeau?

DUBLIN, Ohio – In the first in-person press conference on the PGA Tour since the pandemic halted play last year, Jack Nicklaus covered a range of topics Tuesday at Muirfield Village, including Bryson DeChambeau and his ongoing attempt to transform the game. “DeChambeau 40 years earlier? That was your question,”...
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
GolfGolf.com

Tour Confidential: PGA Championship storylines, NCAA decisions and victory droughts

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, the NCAA’s decision to cancel a women’s golf regional, Richard Bland’s victory and more.
Golfdailymagazine.news

Bryson hear's 'Brooksie' all day at Memorial and Brooksie responds

DUBLIN, Ohio - For 33 grueling holes Friday at the Memorial, Bryson DeChambeau was serenaded by choruses of "Let's go, Brooksie," but it wasn't the incessant taunts that made the second day at Muirfield Village such a challenge. "It was flattering," DeChambeau said. "They can keep calling me that all...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Bryson DeChambeau: “I Think That’s Something The Tour Needs To Handle”

Bryson DeChambeau: “I Think That’s Something The Tour Needs To Handle”. The Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka feud has continued this week at the Memorial Tournament, with DeChambeau having multiple fans escorted off the premises during Friday’s second round, specifically for yelling “Brooksy!”. After hearing about the incident, Koepka released...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris predictions from advanced model

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka are the only golfers in the stroke-play era to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years. Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019, while Woods pulled it off twice, once in 2000 and 2001 and again in 2006 and 2007. After winning by two strokes at 13-under in 2020, Collin Morikawa will try to become the third player to repeat in this major when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 at Kiawah Island.
Sportsgolfmagic.com

Bookmaker opens market for Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau BOXING MATCH

An American bookmakers have opened a market for a potential boxing match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. BetUS.com clearly feel that a bout between the two golfers could be on the cards as a result of their antics in recent weeks and the words that they have exchanged on social media.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Robert MacIntyre emulates Bryson DeChambeau but with a putter off the tee!

Robert MacIntyre hit a stunning tee shot with a putter during the One-Club Challenge on the European Tour, emulating the celebration of Bryson DeChambeau. MacIntyre was competing against fellow European Tour players Andy Sullivan and Jorge Campillo in a challenge where each player randomly selects a club to use to complete a hole in the least amount of shots.
Golfgolfmagic.com

"I played really bad": Bryson DeChambeau on his first round at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau was unhappy with his performance in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting a 3-under-par 69. This would not appear to be a bad card, however, it was a low-scoring day at the Texas venue which was shown by Jordan Spieth and J. J. Spaun shooting 9-under-par to share the lead.
NFLgolfmagic.com

"Phil outdrive me? There is no way": Bryson DeChambeau on The Match

Bryson DeChambeau has said that PGA Champion Phil Mickelson has "no chance" of outdriving him when The Match gets underway. In an interview with GolfWeek, DeChambeau discussed how he will prepare and practise with his big stick for The Match, which is set to take place on July 6th at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.