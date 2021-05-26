Win or lose, Michael Malone will not be on the hot seat anytime soon

We are well into the first round of the NBA playoffs and as I write this, Denver and Portland are all tied up 1-1. Like clockwork, as soon as the Nuggets lost the first game, the calls for Head Coach Michael Malone’s job picked up where they left off when the Nuggets were down 3-1 last year in the bubble to the Jazz. We all know how that turned out. Nonetheless, fans get stir crazy and impatient when there is even a hint of underachieving. Even for a team that has literally done nothing but improve and advance since Malone took over as head coach. The second that momentum shows even the slightest hint of pausing, the mob reacts in full force. It’s all simply, excuse my french, BS.