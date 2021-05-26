Cancel
Pipestone, MN

A call for recording what’s in the ground

By Contributor
pipestonestar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pipestone County Star reported to us recently that when the new Dental clinic was going to build on the Robson building site, they found a bad surprise of an old foundation that was buried that would cost approximately $30,000 to remove. The city of Pipestone decided to assist with up to $20,000 because they do not like new businesses to fail in Pipestone through no fault of their own. This type of situation becomes a problem for the new business, the investors, bankers and also the taxpayer.

