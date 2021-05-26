Cancel
College Sports

UCF plans on full capacity football games at Bounce House

10NEWS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla — Full capacity is coming back to home football games and athletic events at the University of Central Florida's Bounce House. UCF Athletics says it plans to return "largely" to a pre-pandemic environment beginning June 23 ahead of the Summer B academic term. "As of that date, physical...

