How To Get Started With Destiny 2's Expunge: Labyrinth Mission

Stasis in Destiny 2 is no more! Bungie is no stranger to feedback from the community about how things are going in Destiny 2 and with a seemingly endless amount of feedback regarding the newest Subclass and damage type “Stasis,” it seemed more and more like Bungie wasn’t listening to the players. However, we now know that Bungie was just biding their time to reveal a heaping pile of changes coming to the Stasis Subclass across all three Guardian Classes. While some of these changes will also affect PvE content like raids, most of these changes are for the benefit of the PvP content like Trials, Iron Banner, and just Crucible in general. Hopefully this means that we can lean towards a completely separate sandbox for both PvE and PvP content in the future, but I suppose we’ll have to take what we can get for now. So, how bad is Stasis getting shattered next season?