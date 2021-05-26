How To Get Started With Destiny 2's Expunge: Labyrinth Mission

Now that Vault of Glass has made its arrival in Destiny 2, we now know exactly how to complete the “Fatebreaker” Triumph seal that comes with the raid. After Clan Elysium (Cruz, Kyros, Moople, Quazz, Saltagreppo, and Slap) were crowned the winners of the Vault of Glass World First race after completing not only the raid on Normal Mode, but also Challenge Mode, and completing the entire “Tempo’s Edge” Triumph, they now are also sure to attempt to complete the Fatebreaker seal which will be no easy feat. This Triumph seal is nearly two and a half pages full of Triumphs to complete. So, will you enter the Vault of Glass in an attempt to complete the Fatebreaker Triumph seal? Well, if so, here’s how you complete all 23 Triumphs to claim the Fatebreaker title!