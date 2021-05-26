Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How To Get Started With Destiny 2's Expunge: Labyrinth Mission

By Brittany Goetting
Hot Hardware
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Destiny 2 reset has brought with it the new weekly mission. Unfortunately it is not always obvious how one should kick off a new mission or quest. Here is what you need to know to start Destiny 2’s Expunge: Labyrinth. Steps To Begin Expunge: Labyrinth. First, you will...

hothardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungie#Guardians#Europa Exo Challenge#The Exo Challenges#Pinnacles#Barrier Champions#Nightfall Strikes#Codestrider#Conflux Chest#Expunge Missions#Labyrinth#Destiny#Access Expunge#Expunge Tips#Complete Path#Killing Enemies#High Stat Legendary Armor#Playlist Activities#Complete Override#Exotic Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

How to get started as a DM in D&D

If there’s one thing that every Dungeons and Dragons game needs, it’s a Dungeon Master. DMs serve to bring shape and flavor to your game, move the action along, and make sure everyone is playing fair. Maybe you really want to step into the role — or maybe, no one...
Video GamesTVOvermind

Stasis is Finally Getting Shattered in Destiny 2

Stasis in Destiny 2 is no more! Bungie is no stranger to feedback from the community about how things are going in Destiny 2 and with a seemingly endless amount of feedback regarding the newest Subclass and damage type “Stasis,” it seemed more and more like Bungie wasn’t listening to the players. However, we now know that Bungie was just biding their time to reveal a heaping pile of changes coming to the Stasis Subclass across all three Guardian Classes. While some of these changes will also affect PvE content like raids, most of these changes are for the benefit of the PvP content like Trials, Iron Banner, and just Crucible in general. Hopefully this means that we can lean towards a completely separate sandbox for both PvE and PvP content in the future, but I suppose we’ll have to take what we can get for now. So, how bad is Stasis getting shattered next season?
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Complete The Gatekeepers Vault of Glass Encounter in Destiny 2

Vault of Glass has been back in Destiny for a few days now and that means there will be a flood of Destiny 2 content everywhere, including YouTube, and I highly suggest taking a look at some of those videos (Rick Kackis, Datto, and Fallout are excellent as always!) I, on the other hand, am here to bring you a brief rundown of what you can expect from this raid if you prefer to not watch a video and maybe just like reading? The point is whichever method you choose to learn how to do the raid, everyone has their own preferred method and I’m here to add another one to that list. So, how do you complete the Gatekeepers encounter in the Vault of Glass?
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to complete Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Week Four Challenges

We’re already nearly halfway through Season 14’s Season of the Splicer, and it’s that time of the week when Bungie drops lots of new Destiny 2 challenges for guardians to complete. Here are all of Week Four’s new objectives. Hunting for Synthstrand and acquiring the new Exotic Weapons is still...
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite: How to Get Deathstroke's Destroyer Glider

We're officially two-thirds of the way through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and the comic miniseries has definitely shaken up a lot of elements of the popular Epic Games battle royale. Included among that have been a slew of new cosmetics tied to various canon elements from the comic, whether they be costumes or other accessories that players can employ. The latest among them is a new glider inspired by DC antihero Deathstroke, which fans have the opportunity to unlock in multiple different ways.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Destiny 2: How to get the new Stasis Aspects from Season of the Splicer

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is in full swing. The seasons brings the new Override activity, the iconic Vault of Glass raid, and a unique Splicer Gauntlet (the new Armor Synthesis system is here, too, but we won’t talk about that). Post-Beyond Light, the new season also brings new Stasis Aspects for each of the classes, and in this guide, we’re going to show you how to get the new Stasis Aspects from Season of the Splicer.
Video Gamesgamenguide.com

'Destiny 2' Patch 3.0.2.3 Update: How This Hotfix Nerfed Stasis

Destiny 2 released a new patch update that will tone down the abilities of their Stasis subclass, along with several hotfixes within the game. BUNGiE, the developers of Destiny 2, released the said update after its scheduled server maintenance today, June 6th. Along the update are several hotfixes to several in-game issues, particularly in its gameplay.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D’s Electronic Labyrinth – The Game That Was Almost Great

With cover art like this, you know the designers were up to something. In the not-so-distant past, two great forces were gathering influence. Each separate from the other, they both became more powerful as they expanded their reach. One, which had existed for nearly a century, was an unstoppable juggernaut and had crept into each and every facet of life. The other, newer, was already growing a devoted and fanatic following. What would happen if these two forces should meet? How would the world react to such a cataclysmic event? Would one overtake the other or… perhaps, would they band together and grant a gift to the world? These forces were, of course, the harnessing of electricity and Dungeon & Dragons. And in 1980 they did, indeed, grant a gift unto the world.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Complete “Fatebreaker” Triumph Seal in Destiny 2

Now that Vault of Glass has made its arrival in Destiny 2, we now know exactly how to complete the “Fatebreaker” Triumph seal that comes with the raid. After Clan Elysium (Cruz, Kyros, Moople, Quazz, Saltagreppo, and Slap) were crowned the winners of the Vault of Glass World First race after completing not only the raid on Normal Mode, but also Challenge Mode, and completing the entire “Tempo’s Edge” Triumph, they now are also sure to attempt to complete the Fatebreaker seal which will be no easy feat. This Triumph seal is nearly two and a half pages full of Triumphs to complete. So, will you enter the Vault of Glass in an attempt to complete the Fatebreaker Triumph seal? Well, if so, here’s how you complete all 23 Triumphs to claim the Fatebreaker title!