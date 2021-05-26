I Have This Old Gun: Winchester Model 1894 Lever-Action Rifle

Of all the classic lever-action rifles in the history of American production, the Winchester Model 1894 is arguably the most well known and used. Its popularity at one point was so far reaching that it was the quintessential Western lever-action rifle in the minds of many, and one of the most prolific hunting rifles of all time. The design of the Winchester Model 1894, like many of the Winchester lever-action designs of the time, was designed by John Moses Browning as an improvement over the Model 1886 and Model 1892.