7 Best ETFs for Value Investors

Build a firm foundation of value investments with ETFs. When you're looking at the stock market, two of the simplest ways to slice up the universe of investments out there is to divide them into growth versus value. Growth stocks tend to be expanding operations and worrying about increases in revenue and customers, sometimes forgoing tangible profits in order to invest in the future. Meanwhile, value stocks tend to be stable and throw off reliable cash – even if they are sometimes mature or downright stagnant businesses that might not ever get much bigger. While growth gets a lot of attention as investors chase dynamic tech companies, value investing is a crucial part of any portfolio because these stocks are built on strong foundations. If you are looking to bias your investments toward value right now, here are seven exchange-traded funds worth a look.