Tenaska files complaint with FERC against SPP, alleging $66M overcharge on wind interconnection

By Catherine Morehouse
utilitydive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska-based energy developer Tenaska on Friday filed a complaint with federal regulators, alleging that the Southwest Power Pool's (SPP) multi-million dollar increase in charges related to interconnecting a wind project are unjust and unreasonable. According to Tenaska's complaint, the grid operator initially told the company that its 242 MW Clear...

