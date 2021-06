The previous blunders occurring with the first RTX 3060 GPUs that were supposed to cut crypto mining performance in half have apparently taught Nvidia a good lesson, as the upcoming Lite Hash Rate (LHR) models are reportedly immune to any hacking, at least for the time being. This is based on the first reports coming from China, where the new GA106-302 SKU with LHR has been available for a few weeks now. According to an article published on the Expreview site, the latest RTX 3060 version features a new PCI Device ID that is not recognized by older drivers, and the crypto miner limiter now works as intended.