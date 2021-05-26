ITP Stock Price: Over 28% Increase Explanation
The stock price of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ITP) increased by over 28% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: ITP) – a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China – increased by over 28% during intraday trading this morning. Investors appeared to be responding positively to the company announcing that it has officially obtained approval for surgical mask products from local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in China Hebei province.pulse2.com