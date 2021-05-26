Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Tennessee at the 2021 SEC Tournament

On Tuesday, Alabama baseball picked up arguably its biggest win of the season by downing No. 7-seed South Carolina 9-3.

On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide will once again seek a victory in order to improve its NCAA Regional chances.

No. 10-seed Alabama will be facing No. 2-seed Tennessee (12:35 p.m. CT, SEC Network) in both team's first game of the second round. While the first round was single-elimination, now both teams are guaranteed to play until at least Thursday in the double-elimination round.

For the Crimson Tide, a lot is on the line. In the latest projections, Alabama baseball is listed as one of the first teams out of the regional groups, meaning that they would most likely have to at least make it to Friday in order to be considered for a regional.

Both Alabama and Tennessee with undoubtedly be fighting tooth and nail on Wednesday, making for an exciting game.

Stay tuned here at BamaCentral for live updates, stats and analysis from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the Crimson Tide takes on the Volunteers.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 10-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-22, 13-17)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - 1B

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Andrew Pinckney - RF

8. Jim Jarvis - SS

9. Caden Rose - CF

Jacob McNairy - P

No. 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers (42-14, 20-10)

1. Liam Spence - SS

2. Max Ferguson - 2B

3. Jake Rucker - 3B

4. Drew Gilbert - CF

5. Evan Russell - LF

6. Luc Lipcius - 1B

7. Jordan Beck - RF

8. Pete Derkay - DH

9. Connor Pavolony - C

Will Heflin - P

LIVE UPDATES:

TOP of 1 - Alabama batting

Wilson flies out to deep left field. One out.

Hamiter struck out swinging. Two out.

Praytor grounded out to short. Three out. Side retired in order.

MID 1 - Alabama 0, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Tennessee batting

Spence grounds the ball back to McNairy on the mound, who makes a solid snag and underhand throws it to first for the out. One out.

Ferguson flies out to deep center field. Two out.

Rucker singles up the middle. Runner on first, two out.

Gilbert singles up the middle. Rucker advances to third. Runners at the corners, two out.

Russell grounds to second, who forces Gilbert out. Three out. Inning over.

END 1 - Alabama 0, Tennessee 0

TOP of 2 - Alabama batting

Denton singled to center field. Nobody out.

Diodati doubled down the right-field line. Runners on second and third, nobody out.

Tate grounded out to short, but Denton reaches home for the first run of the game. 1-0 Alabama with Diodati on second, one out.

Pinckney grounded out to third base. Diodati advanced to third. Runner on third, two out.

Jarvis grounded out to second. Three out. Diodati left stranded on third. Side retired.

MID 2 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 2 - Tennessee batting

Lipcius flies out to just shy of the warning track in center. One out.

Beck struck out swinging. That's McNairy's first strikeout of the game. Two out.

Derkay flies out to right field. Three out. Inning over.

END 2 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

TOP of 3 - Alabama batting

Rose hit an infield single. Runner on first, nobody out.

Wilson gets caught looking for a strikeout. One out, runner on first.

Hamiter flies out to deep center field. Two out, Wilson forced to retreat back to first.

Praytor hit a ground ball to the second baseman, who forces Rose out at the bag. Three out. Side retired.

MID 3 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 3 - Tennessee batting

Pavolony files out to center field. One out.

Spence lines out to right field on a diving catch from Pinckney. Two out.

Ferguson flies out to right field. Three out. Inning over.

END 3 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

TOP of 4 - Alabama batting

Denton files out to deep left field. One out.

Diodati lines out to second base. Two out.

Tate bunts a single down the first-base line. Runner on first, two out.

Pinckney flies out to left field and Tate is left stranded. Three out. Side retired.

MID 4 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 4 - Tennessee batting

Rucker grounded out to short. One out.

Gilbert struck out swinging. Two out. That marks McNairy's second strikeout of the game.

Russell popped out to left field. Three out. Inning over.

END 4 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

TOP of 5 - Alabama batting

Jarvis lined out to second. One out.

Rose grounded out to third base. Two out.

Wilson flies out to right field. Three out. Side retired.

MID 5 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 5 - Tennessee batting

Lipcius popped up to short. One out.

Beck grounds out to short. Two out.

Derkay doubles off of the wall in left-center field. Runner on second, two out.

Pavolony draws a walk. Runners on first and second, two out. That walk is McNairy's first of the game through 4.2 innings pitched.

Will Freeman is now entering the game for Alabama. McNairy's day is done.

Final line for McNairy: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 18 BF, 59 TP.

Spence lines out to right field. Three out. Inning over.

END 5 - Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

TOP of 6 - Alabama batting

Hamiter hit by pitch. Runner on first, nobody out.

Praytor flies out to shallow left field. One out, Hamiter on first.

Hamiter advances to second on a wild pitch, then to third on an E2 throwing error. Runner on third, Denton at the plate.

Denton is intentionally walked. Runners now at the corners for Alabama with one out.

Diodati draws a walk. The bases are now loaded for the Crimson Tide with one out.

Heflin's day is done for the Volunteers. Now entering the game for Tennessee: Camden Sewell.

Final line for Heflin: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 23 BF, 59 TP.

Down 0-2 in the pitch count, Tate fights back and draws a full-count walk. Hamiter is forced home. 2-0 Alabama with the bases loaded and one out.

Mound visit for Tennessee. The Volunteers have two pitchers warming up in the bullpen.

Pinckney struck out swinging. Two outs, bases loaded.

Jarvis grounds out to second. Three out, three runners left stranded.

MID 6 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 6 - Tennessee batting

Ferguson lines out to short. One out.

Rucker doubles to center field. Runner on second, one out.

Gilbert strikes out looking. That marks Freeman's first strikeout of the game. Two out, runner at second.

Russell grounds out to second. Three out. Inning over. Rucker left stranded at second.

END 6 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 0

TOP of 7 - Alabama batting

Rose grounds out to third. One out.

Russell makes a leaping catch in left field to prevent Wilson from attaining an extra-base hit. Two out.

Three-pitch strikeout for Hamiter. Three out. Side retired.

MID 7 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 7 - Tennessee batting

Lipcius reaches first for an infield single. Wilson made an incredible stop at second, but Hamiter dropped a perfectly-thrown ball.

Beck reaches on a fielding error credited to third base. Lipcius advances to third. Runners at the corners, nobody out.

Derkay pops it up to first base. One out, runners still at the corners. Now pinch-running at first base for Tennessee is Christian Scott.

Freeman's day is over for Alabama. Now pitching for the Crimson Tide: Chase Lee.

Final line for Freeman: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 8 BF, 26 TP.

Pavolony singles to center field advances to second on the throw. Lipcius crosses the plate for the first run of the game for Tennessee. 2-1 Alabama with runners on second and third. Two out.

Spence hits and infield single, and Scott crosses the plate for the Volunteers. 2-2 tie ball game with one out and runners on the corners.

Lee picks up his first strikeout of the game against Ferguson. Two out, runners at the corners.

Rucker flies out to left field. Three out with two runners left stranded. Inning over.

END 7 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

TOP of 8 - Alabama batting

Praytor reached on an error by the third baseman. Runner on first, nobody out.

Denton grounded into a double play. Two out, nobody on base.

Diodati flies out to left field. Three out. Side retired.

MID 8 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

BOTTOM of 8 - Tennessee batting

Gilbert grounded out to second base. One out.

Russell struck out looking for Lee's second strikeout. Two out.

Lipcius doubled down the right-field line. Runner on second, two out.

Beck flies out to center field. Three out, runner left stranded on second.

END 8 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

TOP of 9 - Alabama batting

New pitcher for Tennessee, Sean Hunley.

Final line for Sewell: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 9 BF, 27 TP.

Tate popped it up in the infield. One out.

Pinckney flies out to right-center field. Two out.

Jarvis grounded out to first base. Three out. Side retired in order.

MID 9 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

BOTTOM of 9 - Tennessee batting

Scott singles up the middle. Winning run on first with nobody out.

Pavolony singles to center field. Scott advances to third. Runners on the corners, nobody out. Winning run for Tennessee is now on third.

Spence grounds out to second base. Both runners remain on first and third due to Wilson seemingly catching a line drive.

Umpires are now reviewing the previous play.

Call is upheld.

Ferguson is intentionally walked. Bases are now loaded with one out.

Rucker grounds out into a double play. The initial call on the field was the runner was forced out at second, then a slide impeded the throw to first — an automatic double play. The umpires have now gathered to review the call. Should it stand, we head into extra innings. Should it be overturned, Tennessee will be declared the winner due to the winning run crossing the plate.

Call stands. That makes three outs. Inning over. The Volunteers fans in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium are making their opinion on the call very well known to the umpires on the field. End of the inning.

END 9 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

TOP of 10 - Alabama batting

Rose lined out to second. One out.

Wilson flies out to the warning track in deep center field. Two out.

Hamiter flies out to left field. Three out. Side retired in order.

MID 10 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

BOTTOM of 10 - Tennessee batting

Gilbert flies out to left field. One out.

Russell struck out swinging. That marks Lee's third strikeout of the game. Two out, nobody on base.

Lipcius singled to right. Runner on first, two out.

Lee is now up to 70 pitches — 11 more than today's starter, McNairy.

Beck popped it up in the infield for an out. Three out with one runner left stranded.

END 10 - Alabama 2, Tennessee 2

TOP of 11 - Alabama batting

Praytor lands a ball on the warning track, where it bounces over the wall in right field for a ground-rule double. Runner on second, nobody out. That marks Praytor's first hit of the tournament.

Denton struck out swinging. One out. That was Hunley's first strikeout of the game.

Diodati singled up the middle, advanced to second on the throw. Praytor rounded third and crosses the plate. 3-2 Alabama with one out and Diodati on second.

T.J. Reeves is in to pinch run for Diodati on second.

Tate flies out to left field. Reeves thought about tagging, but slipped on the attempt. Two out, runner on second.

Pinckney flies out to right field. Three out, Reeves left stranded on second.

MID 11 - Alabama 3, Tennessee 2

BOTTOM of 11 - Tennessee batting

Alabama is warming up a reliever in the bullpen, but Lee has made his way back out onto the mound for the Crimson Tide.

Drew Williamson is now playing first base for Alabama, subbing out Hamiter. Williamson was thought to be out for the entire tournament with a broken hamate bone. However, he seems to be healthy enough to take the field.

Scott lined out to third base. One out.

Pavolony grounds out to third base. Two out. With 4.1 innings pitched, this is now officially Lee's longest outing of the season.

Spence flies out to right field. Three out. Inning over.

END 11 - Alabama 3, Tennessee 2

FINAL: Alabama 3, Tennessee 2

On Tuesday, Alabama baseball kept its NCAA Regional hopes alive with a 9-3 victory over South Carolina to move on to the double-elimination portion of the 2021 SEC Tournament.

On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide will hope to build on those hopes and gain some momentum for its regional resume.

While No. 10-seed Crimson Tide made relatively quick work of the No. 7-seed Gamecocks, its next matchup will prove to be much tougher in the No. 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama has already faced Tennessee this season in a three-game series where neither team had quite gotten into gear just yet. The Crimson Tide was able to best the Volunteers in the series opener, 7-4, but fell in the next two games — albeit by close margins on both occasions.

Since that series in the opening weekend of April, Tennessee has gone 13-8 in SEC play for an overall 20-10 record in the conference. Alabama, on the other hand, has gone 10-10 since that date. Granted, the Crimson Tide had to face two of the conference's top teams in Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. That being said, the Volunteers had to handle Florida, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, so call it even in terms of strength of schedule.

A win on Wednesday would dramatically increase Alabama's chances of reaching an NCAA Regional. The victory over the Gamecocks on Tuesday proved that the Crimson Tide is not going to leave the tournament quietly, and if the same Alabama team shows up against Tennessee, it could be one of the Crimson Tide's more memorable games this season.

Last Time Out: Alabama baseball dominated No. 7-seed South Carolina in Tuesday's opening round, defeating the Gamecocks 9-3. Tyler Ras gave the Crimson Tide exactly what it needed on the mound with a six-inning outing that limited South Carolina and inspired the Alabama bats. Second baseman Peyton Wilson led the Crimson Tide in the batter's box, going 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Combined with multiple diving catches in the outfield and a solid defensive performance by the Alabama infield, the Crimson Tide will look to take its momentum from Tuesday into its matchup with Tennessee.

Alabama 2021 Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. Third baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season. While the Crimson Tide will need to bring its A-game up and down the lineup, look for these two players to heavily contribute if Alabama is able to pull of a win against Tennessee.

Crimson Tide SEC Tournament History: Prior to the SEC Tournament's inception in 1977, Alabama baseball had the league's third-most SEC Championship Series victories with four in seven appearances. In tournament play since 1977, the Crimson Tide is tied for second-most tournament championships with seven and has the third-most appearances with 27. Alabama's most recent tournament championship was in 2003, its second of back-to-back titles. This year marks the team's return to the tournament after missing the field every year since 2016.