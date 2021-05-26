Adaptive Communications Platform Hyro Raises $10.5 Million
Hyro announced it raised $10.5 million in Series A funding led by Spero Ventures. These are the details. Hyro — a leader in conversational artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions — announced that it has raised $10.5 million in Series A funding round led by Spero Ventures with participation from Twilio and Mindset Ventures, thus bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to $15 million. And existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator are all participating as well.pulse2.com