Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Adaptive Communications Platform Hyro Raises $10.5 Million

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyro announced it raised $10.5 million in Series A funding led by Spero Ventures. These are the details. Hyro — a leader in conversational artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions — announced that it has raised $10.5 million in Series A funding round led by Spero Ventures with participation from Twilio and Mindset Ventures, thus bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to $15 million. And existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator are all participating as well.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#Cloud Communications#Adaptability#Technology Company#Enterprise Solutions#Mobile Solutions#Mobile Engagement#Mobile Customers#Spero Ventures#Mindset Ventures#Hanaco Ventures#Spider Capital#Mercy Health#Novant Health#Contra Costa County#Ivr#Chatbots#Adaptive Solutions#Enterprise Communications#Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Buys Wappo; MSP Gains Microsoft Azure Cloud Expertise

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired acquired Wappo Information Services, a Microsoft Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 303 that Channel has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
BusinessSFGate

Fugue Expands Go-To-Market Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in Cloud Security Market

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Fugue, the company empowering organizations to innovate faster and more securely in the cloud, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Troxell as Chief Marketing Officer and Tyler Mills as Vice President of Sales and Alliances. Troxell will lead Fugue’s marketing execution and drive marketing strategy and Mills will oversee Fugue’s sales operation and manage Fugue’s expanding partner program to drive the company’s next phase of growth.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Database Automation Market is Booming Worldwide With Oracle, Microsoft, CA Technologies

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Database Automation Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Database Automation market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Database Automation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyaithority.com

Jenzabar Unveils Innovative Jenzabar Communications Suite as Part of Market-Leading Jenzabar One Platform at Annual User Conference

Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, announced the launch of Jenzabar Communications, a unified suite of integrated communication tools that enables higher education institutions to deliver seamless and highly personalized communications to students and other constituents. Jenzabar Communications was unveiled at Jenzabar’s Annual Meeting (JAM) Online 2021, which takes place virtually.
BusinessTechCrunch

Iterative raises $20M for its MLOps platform

The core idea behind Iterative is to provide data scientists and data engineers with a platform that closely resembles a modern GitOps-driven development stack. After spending time in academia, Iterative co-founder and CEO Dmitry Petrov joined Microsoft as a data scientist on the Bing team in 2013. He noted that the industry has changed quite a bit since then. While early on, the questions were about how to build machine learning models, today the problem is how to build predictable processes around machine learning, especially in large organizations with sizable teams. “How can we make the team productive, not the person? This is a new challenge for the entire industry,” he said.
RetailCommercial Observer

YieldStreet Raises $100M to Expand Retail Investment Platform

YieldStreet, an alternative investment platform targeting retail investors, raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Tarsadia Investments, the company announced Tuesday. The platform benefited from the spike in retail investing last year — the same bump that gave Robinhood, Hertz and GameStop their breakout moments — and saw a 250 percent growth with more users, more volume and more interest in active investing, said co-founder and CEO Michael Weisz.
Economybondbuyer.com

Diamond Communications floats $738 million in ABS to finance towers, other sites

Diamond Communications, a wireless communication infrastructure company in Short Hills, N.J., plans to issue a $738 million securitization of commercial mortgages on a large swath of wireless communication sites. The proceeds will help fund a planned $1.6 billion acquisition of Melody Wireless Communication, a Greenwich, Conn.-based company that acquires, manages...
Video GamesCoinTelegraph

NFT esports platform 2CrazyNFT raises $1.7M

Blockchain technology has recently become the industry choice, into which everyone wants to penetrate. A significant use case is nonfungible tokens. Their explosiveness has grown by leaps and bounds, rewarding early supporters with lucrative rewards. One of the fascinating use cases of NFTs is in the gaming sector. The demand for visual entertainment has increased over time. As a result, NFT esports and gaming platforms have garnered massive attention, with mainstream celebrities joining the NFT craze.
Electronicsyicaiglobal.com

Chinese Used 3C Trading Platform Caihuoxia Raises USD45 Million

(Yicai Global) June 2 -- China’s Caihuoxia has raised USD45 million from investors, valuing the marketplace for secondhand computers, consumer electronics, and communications products at USD140 million. The business-to-business platform’s A round fundraiser was led by Eastern Bell Capital, Sina Tech reported today, citing Caihuoxia’s controlling shareholder Zhuanzhuan. The size...
BusinessSFGate

Martello Launches Global Partner Program Enabling Microsoft 365 Digital Experience Monitoring Services for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

New partner LDI joins to offer unique Microsoft 365 and Teams digital experience monitoring to its more than 7,000 clients. Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM”) solutions announces the launch of its channel partner program and welcomes partner LDI to the program. Martello’s partner program allows managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to bring the benefits of Martello’s Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams digital experience monitoring platform to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). LDI, a New York-based leader in the supply, sale and service of digital office technology with more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers, has joined the program.
Softwareaithority.com

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

Laird Connectivity announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

TBConsulting Deploys IT Infrastructure in the Cloud for a Biomedical Diagnostic Startup in Record Time.

TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed IT Infrastructure in weeks, not months. TBConsulting (TBC), an enterprise IT solutions provider, has successfully deployed HIPAA-compliant networking, data storage, cybersecurity, and business operations systems to allow a medical diagnostic startup to go from lease signing to live in just three weeks.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Clickwork Games raises $1.2 million

Estonian mobile studio Clickwork Games has raised $1.2 million in a seed investment round led by Play Ventures. Angel investor Joakim Achrén also participated -- he's also the founder of Elite Game Developers, a website that aims at helping other developers succeed. The investment will go towards Clickwork's mission to...
SoftwareIBM - United States

GK Software Collaborates with IBM to Accelerate Retail Innovation and Enhance Customer Omni-Channel Experience with Hybrid Cloud Technology

GK Software (FRA: GKS) today announced that it has launched a new collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help drive next generation retail underpinned by hybrid cloud technology from IBM and Red Hat. Furthering their work together, the companies will help retailers to innovate and adapt quickly to the digital era by offering consumers enhanced and connected omni-channel experiences.
BusinessVentureBeat

SignalWire raises $30M to grow its distributed communications network

SignalWire, a software-defined telecom that uses distributed infrastructure that runs in the cloud, today announced that it raised $30 million. The company says the funds will be put toward expanding its workforce and supporting product R&D. SignalWire, which was founded in 2017, offers an elastic cloud network that lets companies...
EconomyVentureBeat

Infrastructure-as-code platform Oak9 raises $5.9M

Oak9, a startup launching an “infrastructure-as-code” security platform, today announced that it raised $5.9 million in a seed round led by Menlo Ventures. The company says that it’ll put the funding toward expanding its platform and workforce as it looks to accelerate its go-to-market efforts. In a 2017 Deloitte survey,...