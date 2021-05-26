COLUMN: Belarus a chilling tale about 'free' press
A gratifying thing about writing an opinion column every Thursday is that people stop me in the supermarket and tell me how much they like my articles. I reply that I appreciate my paper for giving me a voice in the community. I am so grateful that people read the paper. I appreciate living in a country that values free speech so much that it is outlined in the Constitution, as one of the basic principles we follow as a nation.www.tahlequahdailypress.com