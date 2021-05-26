Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

COLUMN: Belarus a chilling tale about 'free' press

By Kathy Tibbits
Tahlequah Daily Press
 8 days ago

A gratifying thing about writing an opinion column every Thursday is that people stop me in the supermarket and tell me how much they like my articles. I reply that I appreciate my paper for giving me a voice in the community. I am so grateful that people read the paper. I appreciate living in a country that values free speech so much that it is outlined in the Constitution, as one of the basic principles we follow as a nation.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Press#Belarusians#Freedom Of Speech#Journalists#Russia#Kgb#Radio Free Europe#Belarus Air Force#Irish#Lithuanian#Congress#Supreme Court#Belarus Police#Minsk#Belarusian Air Space#Free Speech#Systematic Rape#Religion#Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Protestsworldcapitaltimes.com

In Belarus, democracy is female

- Advertisement - Facing the troops in front of the Parliament. Minsk, Independence Square, August 2020. To give voice to the peaceful and democratic protests in Belarus, particularly by women. And to denounce the continuing brutal repression by the Lukashenko regime, which recently culminated in the scandalous arrest of a dissident journalist.
U.S. PoliticsCurry Coastal Pilot

Guest Opinion: The U.S. and EU vs. Belarus: Pot, Kettle, Black

On May 23, a fighter jet intercepted Ryanair Flight 4978 as it was about to exit Belarus's airspace en route from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania. Citing a supposed bomb threat (apparently contrived by regime agents on board the plane), Belarus air traffic control ordered the Boeing 737 to turn around and land in Minsk.
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
ProtestsWRAL

Belarusian activist stabs his throat during a court hearing in Minsk

CNN — A Belarusian activist stabbed his own throat during a court hearing in Minsk on Tuesday, according to local human rights watchdog Viasna 96. According to the organization, Steffan Latypov, who is facing allegations of organizing protests and resisting arrest, stabbed himself in the neck during the hearing because of alleged threats from authorities against his family if he didn't plead guilty. He faces an additional charge for fraud which he also denies.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Kremlin Critic Dmitry Gudkov Detained

Prominent Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov was detained and faced possible jail time Tuesday as authorities ramped up pressure on dissenters ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections. Gudkov's arrest came after police late Monday detained another Kremlin opponent, Andrei Pivovarov, after stopping his foreign-bound plane as it taxied down a runway and...
WorldVoice of America

Belarus Arrest Chills Democratic Activists, Spurs Calls for Harsher Sanctions

The Belarusian democratic opposition and some Western governments are calling for harsher sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's regime following the forced diversion in late May of an international airliner to arrest a Belarusian dissident blogger on board. Analysts warn if there is not a strong response, other authoritarian governments around the world might resort to the same tactic to arrest dissidents. VOA's Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
ProtestsVoice of America

Belarus Opposition Activist Stabs Himself in Court Hearing

A Belarusian opposition activist stabbed himself in the throat with a pen during a court hearing in Minsk on Tuesday to protest what he claimed were threats from authorities to arrest his family members and friends if he did not plead guilty to organizing protests against the country's authoritarian ruler, President Alexander Lukashenko.
Europelistverse.com

Top 10 Fascinating Facts About Belarus

Belarus has been in the news a lot lately, which has left many Westerners wondering about the country. After all, it’s not as well-known as other European nations, leaving many knowing little about it. This list aims to highlight some of the more interesting facts about the country, focusing on its history and the people who live there.
Economyukrinform.net

Belarus puts forward condition for restoring free trade regime with Ukraine

Belarus is ready to restore the free trade regime with Ukraine if Kyiv reconsiders measures imposed on Belarusian goods. "We are ready to completely repeal all our decisions, we are ready to restore the free trade regime in full, but only when Ukraine reconsiders the measures imposed on the products of the Belarusian side which were de facto aimed at restricting competition created by Belarusian producers," First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Guryanov said, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Liberty.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Belarus' Lukashenko complains to Putin about pressure from the West

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin about increasing pressure from the West and EU sanctions during talks held in Sochi on Friday. After a dissident's commercial flight between two EU capitals - Athens and Vilnius - was forced to reroute and land in Minsk, Brussels imposed...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Can Biden Do Anything About Belarus?

Emma Ashford: Hello, Matt! Good morning from occupied Washington, where an airborne invasion force has taken control and is now hanging out in the trees, screeching loudly. It’s like Red Dawn but with cicadas instead of Russians. Matthew Kroenig: Yes, they are everywhere. At least one local restaurant is offering...
Worldunian.info

NATO demands Belarus immediately free journalist Protasevich, his girlfriend

Allies call on Belarus to respect fundamental human rights and freedoms. NATO has called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately and unconditionally free Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is a citizen of Russia. "The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the forced diversion to Minsk, Belarus...
Politicsniemanreports.org

Lukashenko’s Hijacking of the Free Press in Belarus

The audacity of the Belarusian diversion of an international flight in order to arrest a dissident journalist rightly drew global headlines and global condemnation this week. But it’s not exactly news that President Aleksandr Lukashenko will go to ruthless lengths to stifle independent reporting and freedom of speech. First elected...
Politicscpj.org

Council of the EU must press Belarus to release journalist Raman Pratasevich

Brussels, May 25, 2021 – In response to a statement yesterday by the European Council demanding the immediate release of Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and calling for sanctions on Belarusian officials, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement:. “We welcome the call by European leaders for the immediate...
Lifestyledeseret.com

What you need to know about the Belarus airplane incident

The country of Belarus forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk, arresting a passenger after the plane landed, CNBC reports. The passenger was activist and journalist Roman Protasevich. Belarus — known as an ally to Russia — said it could not force the flight to...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU prepares new round of Belarus sanctions from June, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is readying a fourth round of sanctions against senior Belarus officials in response to last year’s contested presidential election and could target as many as 50 people from June, four diplomats said. Along with the United States, Britain and Canada, the EU has already...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lukashenko signs decree to amend emergency transfer of power - Belta

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he is murdered or otherwise unable to perform his duties, state Belta news agency reported on Saturday. Lukashenko said in April he was planning to change the way...