CATO SMS acquires Durham firm, plans to expand drug development to clinical pharmacology

DURHAM, N.C., May 17, 2021 —Jeff Welch, PhD, a longtime life science and business development executive, joins today the Duke Office of Licensing and Ventures (OLV). “We are excited to welcome Jeff Welch to the OLV team and back to Duke,” said Robin Rasor, Duke OLV Executive Director. “We were fortunate to have many qualified people interested in this position, but in the end, Jeff’s experience in business development and finance, combined with his energy and passion for Duke and its innovation are a perfect fit for Duke New Ventures.”