CATO SMS acquires Durham firm, plans to expand drug development to clinical pharmacology
DURHAM – CATO SMS, a global clinical and regulatory service leader, has acquired Nuventra, a Durham-based clinical pharmacology science and service provider. CATO SMS, which is also headquartered in Durham, is expanding its portfolio of solutions in order to support its clients with drug development. It noted in an announcement that this acquisition will add a set of capabilities that will enable the company to reduce development risk, cost, and timelines.www.wraltechwire.com