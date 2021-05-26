Cancel
Durham, NC

CATO SMS acquires Durham firm, plans to expand drug development to clinical pharmacology

wraltechwire.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM – CATO SMS, a global clinical and regulatory service leader, has acquired Nuventra, a Durham-based clinical pharmacology science and service provider. CATO SMS, which is also headquartered in Durham, is expanding its portfolio of solutions in order to support its clients with drug development. It noted in an announcement that this acquisition will add a set of capabilities that will enable the company to reduce development risk, cost, and timelines.

Durham, NCduke.edu

Jeff Welch Named Director of New Ventures at Duke Office of Licensing and Ventures

DURHAM, N.C., May 17, 2021 —Jeff Welch, PhD, a longtime life science and business development executive, joins today the Duke Office of Licensing and Ventures (OLV). “We are excited to welcome Jeff Welch to the OLV team and back to Duke,” said Robin Rasor, Duke OLV Executive Director. “We were fortunate to have many qualified people interested in this position, but in the end, Jeff’s experience in business development and finance, combined with his energy and passion for Duke and its innovation are a perfect fit for Duke New Ventures.”
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Durham, NCbizjournals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals expands in Birmingham

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expanding its presence in metro Birmingham and also gained a key approval for a drug with local roots. The Durham, North Carolina-based pharmaceutical company, which was previously headquartered in Birmingham, is expanding its lab space to accommodate a local staff that has doubled since 2017. The company now has approximately 60 workers.
Oxford, NCPosted by
Oxford Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Oxford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxford: 1. Sales Representative-High Commission; 2. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 3. Driver with Cargo/Sprinter Van / Minivan / SM Box Truck; 4. Client Benefit Specialist; 5. Shipping Receiving Specialist; 6. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring Remote Sales; 7. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 8. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home);
Durham, NCMedPage Today

Baby Aspirin on Par With Full Dose to Prevent Repeat Heart Events

An 81-mg dose of daily aspirin isn't less effective than 325 mg for secondary cardiovascular prevention, according to the ADAPTABLE trial, although its legacy may be largely in being the first large pragmatic U.S.-based cardiology trial. Composite incidence of death from any cause and hospitalization for MI or stroke came...
Durham County, NCbizjournals

UNC Health seeks to build $252 million hospital in Durham

One of the Triangle's largest health systems is looking to build a new hospital in Research Triangle Park to keep up with the need for services being generated from rampant development in the area. In April, UNC Health submitted a certificate of need application to the North Carolina Department of...
Durham, NCwraltechwire.com

NC Biotechnology Center awards $1.8M in grants, loans – here’s the breakdown

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — The North Carolina Biotechnology Center awarded 48 grants and loans totaling nearly $1.8 million to universities, bioscience companies and other entities in the third quarter of its fiscal year. The awards, made in January, February and March, support life sciences research, technology commercialization and entrepreneurship throughout...
Durham County, NCdconc.gov

Durham County Cooperative Extension to Celebrate 2021 Report to the Community from May 24-28

Durham, N.C. – Durham County Cooperative Extension is celebrating the launch of its 2021 Report to the Community with a series of events for the community. The week of events will run from Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28 and will highlight each of Durham County Cooperative Extension’s program areas. This week was proclaimed Cooperative Extension Week by the Durham Board of County Commissioners at their Monday, May 10, 2021, meeting. The 2021 Report to the Community can be found online at: https://durham.ces.ncsu.edu/reports-to-the-community/
Raleigh, NCabc11.com

Wake, Durham counties to offer Pfizer vaccines to teens ages 12-15

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina. The Lee County Health Department is now registering children age 12 to 15 with parental consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents are asked to submit a pre-registration form online...