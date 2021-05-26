Wednesday, March 26: GOOD AFTERNOON!

Here's a look at our Thursday TDP, which is both print and digital, and includes our Faith pages. By the way, we understand some church correspondents have had trouble getting emails through to us. It's always been hard to get yahoo and hotmail domains through, because of their "spammy" nature. It's probably more difficult now. If you send us church news, we ask that you call and let us know. The deadline is 2 p.m. Tuesday. And now, here's what our writers are working on.