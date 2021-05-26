Cancel
NBA

Draymond lashes out at TNT’s Reggie Miller over Anthony Davis play

By Yahoo! Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors star Draymond Green was evidently enjoying his Tuesday night, watching Game 2 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on TNT, when he heard his name mentioned on the broadcast in connection with groin kicks. After Lakers star Anthony Davis kicked Suns wing Jae Crowder — intentionally or unintentionally — in a particularly sensitive area while following through a jump shot, TNT analyst Reggie Miller Miller stated, ...

