Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill that prevents people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running for office, part of authorities' efforts to sideline associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. After the State Duma...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian People#Russian Lawmakers#Russian Officials#Ap#Smart Voting#United Russia Party#Allies#Kremlin Efforts#President Vladimir Putin#Moscow#Opposition Leader#Parliamentary Elections#Extremist Groups#Accusations#Election#Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Belarusian Protester Fights Extradition From Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Andrei Kazimirov left Belarus for Russia last September to sit out a crackdown on anti-government protests after he was detained over a rally in August and beaten while in custody, his lawyer says. Russia now plans to extradite the 21-year-old back to Belarus to face criminal charges...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Russian Opposition Activist Released Without Charges

A prominent Russian opposition activist and former lawmaker, who was detained and faced possible jail ahead of parliamentary elections, was released Thursday evening without charges in a rare about-face. Russia's opposition says that authorities have in recent months been stepping up a campaign of intimidation against dissenters ahead of a...
PoliticsPlainview Daily Herald

Russian opposition activists set for court amid crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — Two opposition activists in Russia prepared for court hearings Wednesday as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of the country's September parliamentary election. A court in Moscow is set to consider investigators’ request to lock up Dmitry Gudkov, a former Russian lawmaker who has aspired...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Navalny ally urges donors to use cryptocurrency due to crackdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told supporters on Wednesday to move to using cryptocurrencies to help fund their cause as a crackdown threatens to make donations illegal. Russia has moved to ban Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional groups as “extremist”, dealing a blow to...
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

AP Interview: Kremlin cracking down on dissent before vote

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities are cracking down on dissent before a crucial parliamentary election in September, in what a leading Kremlin critic on Tuesday described as an attempt to sideline opponents. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian tycoon who moved to London after spending a decade in prison in Russia...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Kremlin Critic Dmitry Gudkov Detained

Prominent Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov was detained and faced possible jail time Tuesday as authorities ramped up pressure on dissenters ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections. Gudkov's arrest came after police late Monday detained another Kremlin opponent, Andrei Pivovarov, after stopping his foreign-bound plane as it taxied down a runway and...
Politicsdarientimes.com

Russian authorities increase pressure on opposition

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have ramped up their pressure on dissent ahead of a parliamentary election, arresting one opposition activist and raiding several others' homes. Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that dissolved itself last week, was pulled off a Warsaw-bound plane at St. Petersburg's airport...
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Kremlin’s Quandary With Supporting an Isolated Belarus

The atmosphere at the Friday (May 28) evening meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was strikingly businesslike considering the intensity of Western condemnations of the act of “air piracy” five days prior. It was up to Putin, who played host in his Sochi residence, to set the tone of the conversation, and he firmly downplayed the importance of the Belarusian authorities’ hijacking of Ryanair Flight 4978 and capture of journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian citizen girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. According to the Russian leader, there was plenty to discuss besides the “outburst of emotions” around these “events” (Kremlin.ru, May 28). Meanwhile, Lukashenka was keen to decry Western pressure and brought a case full of “documents” proving the legitimacy of his actions, but Putin suggested the pair should take a swim instead (Kommersant, May 29). Their talks lasted five hours and concluded past midnight; the next rainy day, the pair schmoozed on the presidential yacht instead of swimming. They refrained from a joint statement or a press-conference (Izvestia, May 30).
Politics24newshd.tv

Russia expects no 'breakthrough' at Putin-Biden summit

Russia is not expecting any major breakthrough when President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden hold their first summit this month, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. "We are not under any illusions and we are not trying to create the impression that there will be any breakthrough, any...
Politicsinvesting.com

Russia detains prominent opposition politician in widening crackdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent opposition politician and former parliamentarian, was detained by Russian law enforcement officials on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported, part of a broader crackdown on Kremlin critics. While a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, Gudkov was expelled from the Just Russia party...
Protestsmediaite.com

Russian Foreign Minister Says Kremlin Is Monitoring ‘Persecution’ of U.S. Capitol Rioters

Ahead of a mid-June meeting in Geneva with Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said on Sunday he’ll bring up the issue of human rights with the Russian president. “I’ll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva,” Biden said during a speech marking Memorial Day, “Making it clear that we will not — we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights.”
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

Alexei Navalny says Russia opened three new investigations against him

Jailed Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he was informed of three new investigations the Russian government opened against him. Why it matters: The development comes just weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, for the first in-person summit.
EuropePosted by
AFP

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says facing new criminal probes

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that Russian authorities had launched three new criminal probes against him in a move his allies fear could keep him behind bars for many more years. President Vladimir Putin's leading opponent at home is serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony outside Moscow on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated. "My influential criminal syndicate is growing," Navalny quipped in a new post on Instagram. "I am a genius and a puppet master of the criminal underworld," the 44-year-old said.