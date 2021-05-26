newsbreak-logo
Wilmington Welcomes the Public’s Ideas for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARP)

 3 days ago

Submit ideas via email for the use of ARP funds at ARPideas@WilmingtonDE.gov or leave a comment at 302.576.2494. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said City government would like to hear from the public as to how the City should spend its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. In March of this year, the federal government passed the ARP Act, which provides additional relief to address the continued effects of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses. Wilmington will receive $55.3 million in two tranches—$27 million now and the remainder of the money next year.

