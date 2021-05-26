Wilmington Welcomes the Public’s Ideas for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARP)

Boston expects to receive over $500 million in federal funds to support the City’s recovery from the pandemic through the end of 2024. Mayor Kim Janey today announced that she has proposed a $50 million emergency relief plan to support an equitable recovery and reopening for Boston residents, workers and small businesses, using funding the City of Boston has received from the federal government following the passage of the American Rescue Plan. As part of Mayor Janey’s commitment to an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, funding will be allocated to City and community programs and initiatives, focused on public health, the economy and resources for individuals hardest hit by the pandemic. Filed with the Boston City Council, the funding will be available with its passage. Boston expects to receive over $500 million through the American Rescue Plan to support the City’s recovery from the pandemic through the end of 2024, with millions in other federal funds going directly to our schools and rental relief efforts.