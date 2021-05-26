Healthcare Software Company AcuityMD Secures $7 Million
AcuityMD, a platform for commercializing and improving medical devices with data, announced it closed $7 million in funding led by Benchmark. These are the details. AcuityMD — a platform for commercializing and improving medical devices with data — announced recently that it closed $7 million in a funding round led by Benchmark with participation from Ajax Health. And Eric Vishria, General Partner at Benchmark, will also join AcuityMD’s board of directors.pulse2.com