Healthcare Software Company AcuityMD Secures $7 Million

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of security leaders responded to the events of 2020 — a year bookended by the pandemic and the SolarWinds cyberattack — by increasing budgets to fortify their organizations against security threats, with 45% of those nearly doubling spend. This data points to a larger theme of Scale Venture Partners’ sixth annual Cybersecurity Perspectives report, a survey of 300 US-based enterprise security decision-makers done in March: Security departments have more resources and visibility inside their organizations than ever before.