A Chicago man who tried robbing a Super 8 hotel in Woodstock last week ran into issues after his gun got stuck in his pocket as he tried to pull it out, court documents said. Trent J. Keegan, 27, of the 4200 block of North Hazel Street in Chicago, is charged with armed violence, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, theft, burglary, battery causing bodily harm and two counts of aggravated assault.