Slomovitz, Celeste
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful daughter, Celeste Slomovitz. She is survived by her mother, Dawna Ogle; father and stepmother, Bryan and Rachel Slomovitz; maternal grandmother, Jane Ogle; paternal grandparents, Rick and Denise Slomovitz; paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Slomovitz; sister, Kennedy Slomovitz; brothers, Chase Byczynski and Tanner Slomovitz; stepsister, Julia Stotter; boyfriend, Kevin Gramago; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. We all loved her dearly. May her memory be a blessing.www.clevelandjewishnews.com