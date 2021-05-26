Cancel
North Chicago, IL

Man Arrested for Abducting Own Child in North Chicago

wlip.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-26-21) (North Chicago, IL) North Chicago Police have announced charges against a man accused of abducting a child. Adoniel Hoskins, Jr. is accused of breaking into a home last week Wednesday, and abducting the one-month-old from his mother. Police were able to quickly track down the 23-year-old to Waukegan where he was arrested without incident. The baby has since been returned to the mother. Hoskins now faces felony charges of residential burglary and child abduction…as well as charges on three outstanding warrants. Bond has been set at 250-thousand-dollars.

www.wlip.com
