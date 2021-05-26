Man Arrested for Abducting Own Child in North Chicago

Hannah Tenenbaum, a Caruso Middle School seventh grader from Deerfield, knows precisely what she plans to do June 20. “I’m going to hug all my friends,” said Hannah, about the day she will be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. “We’re planning a day to all get together and hug each other. There will be 11 or 12 of us and we can see each other with our masks off. We’re all getting vaccinated today.”