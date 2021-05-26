India’s Cascading COVID-19 Failures

A widely shared video features a nurse criticizing a major health care provider for refusing to prescribe ivermectin for her potentially positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This video adds to a growing list of claims that ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug usually used to treat tropical diseases, has been shown to effectively prevent and treat COVID-19. Some have even linked the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases in India to new health guidelines allowing the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Although ivermectin is approved for other purposes, it is not currently approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Research has yielded mixed results on the drug’s safety and effectiveness, and the FDA advises against its use for COVID-19. There is no evidence to suggest that increased ivermectin use reduced infection rates in India, and other countries with similar ivermectin use guidelines have seen no related reduction in cases.