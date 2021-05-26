Cancel
Public Health

India’s Cascading COVID-19 Failures

By Ramanan Laxminarayan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Vivian Balakrishnan, the foreign minister of Singapore, predicted that the novel coronavirus was going to pose an “acid test of every single country’s quality of health care, standard of governance, and social capital.” His observations turned out to be prescient; countries in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, escaped the worst of the pandemic by relying on their strengths in these three areas. By contrast, nearby India has failed on all three counts as it contends with an overwhelming, devastating second wave of the virus.

India’s main vaccine producers plan huge increases to counter COVID-19 spike

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) — India’s Serum Institute will increase production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines by nearly 40% in June, officials said on Monday, in the first step towards alleviating a shortage that has worsened the country’s battle with coronavirus. The world’s second most-populous nation has struggled with a...
Public Health
Reuters

India's second COVID-19 wave rattles business confidence - survey

Corporate India's business confidence sharply deteriorated due to the devastating second COVID-19 wave, with nearly three-fourths of the participants reporting weak demand conditions, according to a leading industry group's latest survey. The steep drop from a decade high reading in the previous round follows a record surge in infections in...
Public Health

India for further studies on origins of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India on Thursday supported the World Health Organisation (WHO) convened global study on the origins of COVID-19, saying it is an "important first step" and further studies deserve cooperation of all. "WHO is undertaking global study, it is an important first step. You recall...
Public Health

India's COVID-19 Outbreak Has Spread To Nepal

BINU SUBEDI: (Speaking Nepali). KARKI: (Speaking Nepali). SUBEDI: (Speaking Nepali). KARKI: (Speaking Nepali). FRAYER: Karki runs the South Asia branch of World Neighbors, a development charity headquartered in Oklahoma. She works with communities high in the Himalayas. KARKI: Like, there are four houses in one cluster, and there's another five...
Public Health

Starvation stalks India’s poor in COVID-19 pandemic double blow

NEW DELHI: Rasheeda Jaleel lives in worry that she might not have the ability to feed her seven youngsters as tens of millions of Indian households are pressured into poverty by a devastating new coronavirus wave. The 40-year-old, her husband Abdul Jaleel, 65, and the kids already survive on only...
Public Health

Here’s How AdventHealth is Helping With the COVID-19 Response in India

AdventHealth is partnering with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International to send medical supplies to India to help with the COVID response. Monty Jacobs of AdventHealth Global Missions says they’ve already shipped over ventilators, circuits and PPE materials. Jacobs says they’ve also identified two health systems in India that...
Public Health

Ivermectin Falsely Heralded as Cause of India’s Declining COVID-19 Numbers

A widely shared video features a nurse criticizing a major health care provider for refusing to prescribe ivermectin for her potentially positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This video adds to a growing list of claims that ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug usually used to treat tropical diseases, has been shown to effectively prevent and treat COVID-19. Some have even linked the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases in India to new health guidelines allowing the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Although ivermectin is approved for other purposes, it is not currently approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Research has yielded mixed results on the drug’s safety and effectiveness, and the FDA advises against its use for COVID-19. There is no evidence to suggest that increased ivermectin use reduced infection rates in India, and other countries with similar ivermectin use guidelines have seen no related reduction in cases.
Public Health

Covid-19: India records 1,34,154 new cases

With 1,34,154 fresh infectionss, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 2,84,41,986 today. According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it. Also, 21,59,873 tests were conducted on Wednesday to detect Covid-19, taking the total number of...
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus expands India COVID-19 relief

NEW DELHI - Airbus has doubled down on its response to the COVID-19 crisis in India, delivering more than 36 tons of additional medical equipment to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and deploying humanitarian flights to move supplies from abroad as well as within the country. Airbus is delivering...
Public Health

Coronavirus: The 'unknown' Covid-19 deaths in rural India

Experts say the number of deaths is higher than what official data says in rural parts of India.. Coronavirus: The 'unknown' Covid-19 deaths in rural India. This article is published at 08 June 2021 06:10 from BBC World News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Public Health

Global investors bet that India’s brutal Covid-19 wave has peaked

Global investors are betting that the worst of India’s catastrophic second coronavirus wave has passed, helping to push the country’s stocks to record highs. The Nifty 50 index, which tracks India’s largest 50 companies, peaked this week and is up 9 per cent from its low in late April when Covid-19 infections were surging.
Public Health

The Media Spectacle of Suffering Surrounding India’s COVID-19 Catastrophe

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». For the past month, a public cremation site has come to symbolize the terror of India’s COVID-19 crisis. Images of bodies engulfed by flames in rows of bright red funeral pyres that span open city blocks are now commonplace, appearing on Instagram stories, short reels in the evening news, and the front page of the New York Times. Sometimes they come with a “disturbing imagery” warning, but usually, the viewer is assumed to expect this death.
Science

We must learn from India’s COVID-19 cataclysm

In cities at least, India’s nightmarish second wave of COVID-19 finally seems to be ebbing. Delhi has brought its test positivity rate below 2 percent for the first time in two months. The pandemic’s scars won’t be easily erased, however — and they should be a warning to other developing nations. Those countries must learn from India’s experience if they don’t want to repeat it.
Public Health
The Fordham Observer

Fordham Students React to India’s Deadly COVID-19 Surge

The health care system of India is overwhelmed by an increase in COVID-19 cases as the country faces a shortage of oxygen supply, hospital beds and ventilators. Beginning May 5, India exceeded 400,000 cases per day, and more than 240,000 have been reported dead, according to official reports. Unofficial figures are likely to be much higher.