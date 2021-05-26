Cancel
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are going head-to-head in ‘The Match’ golf tournament

By James Dator
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady is returning to The Match, a made-for-TV golf tournament which pits a PGA Tour pros and with famous quarterbacks on the course. After 2020, which raised $20M for Covid relief, the 2021 tournament will aid Feeding America, and several other charities. It’s no surprise that Brady is returning...

