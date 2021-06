Binder jet 3D printing leader ExOne (Nasdaq: XONE) just reported revenue losses for Q1 2021. However, it remains optimistic for an “economic rebound,” which could be aided by an expanding printer distribution footprint. The company has added four new experienced sales partners in the US and Canada. These companies, which also sell technology from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, and others, will help ExOne extend its reach in new product segments across North America. In addition, these four new authorized channel partners, which altogether have more than 60 offices combined between them, also have prior experience selling metal 3D printers that compete with ExOne’s own technology, so will know which customers are in the market for entry-level metal binder jetting and related equipment and services.