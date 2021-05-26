NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

If you’re looking to invest in oil stocks, you should carefully consider these two statements. First, as of June 1, 2021, the price of brent crude is up 37% for the year and is now over $70 a barrel. Second, according to the International Energy Administration (IEA), the share of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix may reach 36% in 2040. That’s a 157% increase from the 19% share renewables had in 2019.