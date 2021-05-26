Sustainable Shoe Campaigns
Californian shoe brand Blowfish Malibu launched the 4Earth Collection which features trendy styles with recycled plastic uppers. The collection is the brand's first major foray into sustainability and aligns with the increase in eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry. The 4Earth Collection consists of the Marley4Earth, the Marley4Earth-K, the Play4Earth, and the Balla4Earth heels. The shoes and heels come in an array of colors and bear the easygoing esthetic of Malibu.www.trendhunter.com