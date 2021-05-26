Sustainable Shoe Campaigns

In today’s marketplace, sustainability has gone from being a choice to a business imperative. Consumers are increasingly aware of the impacts of their personal choices and as a result, are choosing to purchase from companies that are taking meaningful steps to reduce their emissions, cut waste and support their communities to take action. For their part, leading organizations in the space see environmental initiatives as a competitive advantage and are embracing them as opportunities to create better products, streamline their operations and deliver value at every stage. While these pro-climate strategies tend to require greater upfront investment, over their lifetime they have the potential to deliver exponential returns through revenue associated with increased sales and new business models.