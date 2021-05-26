Sweet Tooth Review: Netflix's Hopeful Post-Apocalyptic Fairy Tale Series Is Just What We Need

The new Netflix series Sweet Tooth begins at the end of the world -- sort of. Some flashbacks aside, the series is set in the aftermath of The Great Crumble, a catastrophe that saw much of the globe devastated by a fast-spreading and seemingly incurable virus that killed off most of the population and left survivors to lead a chaotic and desperate existence in the ruins of their old life. But the pandemic wasn't the only world-shaking event contributing to the Great Crumble. Simultaneous to the spread of the virus, humans began giving birth to children with animal traits: infants with dog ears or the beak of a hawk or the snout of a pig. What, if anything, the disease had to do with offspring that came to be called hybrids nobody knew. But they did understand fear, and hybrids soon found themselves as welcome as the disease that accompanied their arrival. The thought that hybrids, rather than the humans who came before, might be better suited for this new world proved too far-fetched or scary to entertain for those left behind, who turned to isolation and violence to sustain a semblance of the life they knew before, no matter how much damage they cause in the process.