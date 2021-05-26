Cancel
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Issues With Judge's Ruling In Brad Pitt Custody Case

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Angelina Jolie initially filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 and while the two actors are legally no longer married, the court battle between them is far from over. The recent legal fight between the two of them has been around custody of the five minor children the couple have. And a recent decision by the judge in that case reportedly has Angelina Jolie quite frustrated, to the point where she is now attempting to have the judge disqualified.

'He's so relieved': Brad Pitt scores huge victory in war with Angelina Jolie as he wins joint custody of their children after judge found actress' testimony 'lacked credibility'

Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie following a lengthy court battle. The 57-year-old actor has been fighting in the court system for nearly five years to obtain equal rights to the six kids he shares with his ex-wife. A source told DailyMail.com: 'He's so...
Angelina Jolie Joked About Her “Long List” of Dating Dealbreakers, and Yeah, Same

When it comes to dating, Angelina Jolie doesn't joke around. In a May 10th interview with E! News' Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester said he could never date someone who still lived at home or had a bad credit score and then proceeded to turn the question around on Jolie! The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress shared she doesn't just date anybody, adding that she "[has] a very long list of [of 'nos'.]" Honestly, point taken.
Angelina Jolie: "There's Been So Much To Learn" Raising A Black Child In These Times

The mother of six says trying to watch her children absorb the news and not become overwhelmed by the surge in police brutality is "a lot." Tomorrow, the New Line Cinema thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters in the U.S. and on HBO Max. Though on the surface, the film is full of suspense and action, the women leads — Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore — display the power of maternal instincts when it comes to protecting those around them, adding a deeper layer of emotion to the movie.
Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
What Angelina Jolie Taught Her Young Co-Star About Doing Stunts For Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to stunt work. Anyone who has watched her laying across the hood of a car in Wanted, or swing from cliffs in the Tomb Raider video game adaptations know that she has embraced stunts in an effort to build out her resume, and even as she matures as an actor and a filmmaker, she’s still willing to test her physicality. Those Who With Me Dead is her latest example.
Angelina Jolie Confirms Dealbreakers In Relationships After Split, Lengthy Divorce From Brad Pitt

Everyone has their personal dealbreakers when it comes to love and relationships. Someone’s constant inability to show up on time would drive my best friend crazy, but I don’t really mind (probably because I’m usually the same way). For some people, their list of no-nos is short, while others have an entire novel’s worth. For Angelina Jolie, who's been split up from fellow actor Brad Pitt for several years now, the latter rings true.
‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Custody Agreement After Years of Battling

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with Pitt’s side requesting joint custody and Jolie’s attorneys arguing for her to receive sole custody of their six kids. After their private judge, judge John Ouderkirk, made his ruling to award joint custody, Jolie’s lawyers accused the judge of refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want. The hosts dive into all of the details of the ruling and what this means amid their lengthy divorce battle.
Angelina Jolie 'feels court let her down' when her children were not allowed to testify in case with Brad Pitt that led to him being awarded joint custody

Angelina Jolie suffered a major blow in her custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt after he was granted joint custody of their children on Wednesday. Now sources close to the 45-year-old actress and humanitarian are sharing she feels let down by the courts that did not allow her children to testify at the custody hearings.