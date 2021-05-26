Cancel
SBA launches Community Navigator Pilot Program

 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach the nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.

