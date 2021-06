The vaccine once called a “game changer” in the COVID vaccination drive is instead just a supporting player in the push to get Hoosiers vaccinated. Health officials predicted the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would reshape the pandemic fight — because it requires one dose instead of two, people wouldn’t have to disrupt their schedules twice. In early April, the J-and-J vaccine accounted for about a third of Indiana vaccinations. Johnson and Johnson now accounts for only about one-seventh of new vaccinations.