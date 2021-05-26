Cancel
‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues ex-employer for racial discrimination

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Central Park Karen” who went viral last summer for calling the police on a black birdwatcher is suing her former employer for firing her over the incident — accusing the company of axing her without a thorough investigation and discriminating against her because of her race. In the Manhattan...

nypost.com
