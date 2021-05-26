From the desk of… Uncle Sam never gets Central America right. But he can’t afford to get it wrong

IMMIGRATION IMPASSE: It’s America’s great paradox. This is the land of immigrants, and yet Americans have never liked immigrants. Today, we don’t just have a broken border and a broken system. We also have a broken discourse. It’s no wonder we can’t solve our immigration problem. We don’t even know how to talk about it. When Americans look at the U.S.-Mexico border, or peek into the kitchens of their favorite restaurant, or come clean about who is doing the chores in their own homes, they see different realities. This series — written by the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who has covered the issue for 30 years — takes a clear, honest and unflinching look at why America’s grand promise to take in the “huddled masses” and “wretched refuse” has been so difficult to keep.