Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

From the desk of… Uncle Sam never gets Central America right. But he can’t afford to get it wrong

By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
Ukiah Daily Journal
 8 days ago

IMMIGRATION IMPASSE: It’s America’s great paradox. This is the land of immigrants, and yet Americans have never liked immigrants. Today, we don’t just have a broken border and a broken system. We also have a broken discourse. It’s no wonder we can’t solve our immigration problem. We don’t even know how to talk about it. When Americans look at the U.S.-Mexico border, or peek into the kitchens of their favorite restaurant, or come clean about who is doing the chores in their own homes, they see different realities. This series — written by the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who has covered the issue for 30 years — takes a clear, honest and unflinching look at why America’s grand promise to take in the “huddled masses” and “wretched refuse” has been so difficult to keep.

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mckinley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Guatemala#Immigrants#Americans#Mexican#The White House#The New York Times#Blame#Wretched Refuse#Money#Murderous Police#Immigration Impasse#Murderous Military#Kitchens#Piles#Gangs#Author Roberto Lovato#Mass Murder#El Salvador#Family Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

Why the only member of Congress born in Central America sleeps with a gun by her bed

WASHINGTON — She’s called the president of Honduras a narco. The president of El Salvador, she said, was a “narcissistic dictator.”. Norma Torres, the lone member of Congress from Central America, is not afraid to speak her mind — sometimes in surprising ways — about immigration, corruption and the land of her birth. Her blunt talk has drawn so much anger from one Central American leader and his followers that she sleeps with a 9-millimeter pistol at her side.
Immigrationmelodyinter.com

Blinken urges Central America to help on migrants, flags democracy concerns

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. SAN JOSE, June 2 ― US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Central America’s governments to do more to contain illegal immigration and expressed concerns about the health of democracy and human rights in the region during a visit yesterday.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

George P. Bush: Biden's border crisis has led to an America in chaos

It seems that President Biden has forgotten that a secure border is essential to maintaining a sovereign nation. His administration's message that America’s borders are open has resulted in our southern border being uncontrolled. Human traffickers, criminals of all backgrounds, and those fundamentally seeking to harm the American way of life are exploiting and profiting from those who come to America hungry for freedom and opportunity.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Biden announces new vaccination incentives

In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a host of new vaccination perks from a private-sector initiative. "For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill...
U.S. Politicsfff.org

Will Treason Mania Destroy America?

At the start of the Biden era, America is being torn apart by more allegations of treason than at any time since the Civil War. Historian Henry Adams observed a century ago that politics “has always been the systematic organization of hatreds.” And few things spur hatred more effectively than tarring all political opponents as traitors.
Economyrealclearmarkets.com

Uncle Sam Fosters Higher Pay For the Wrong Reasons

My daughters continually make me proud. From top academic standings, to leadership positions in extracurricular activities, the hits keep rolling. I was particularly stoked recently when, not only did my oldest start a job at Chick Fil A, but her sister told me she was going to apply to Home Depot. “It’s certainly a (labor) seller’s market,” I told her.
Minoritiespaulcraigroberts.org

The Truth About Slavery

Support your website: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/pages/donate/. Did slavery originate in the English colonies in North America in the 17th century or do its origins go back before the time of recorded history?. Is slavery racist or is it based on economic motive?. If a person wants understanding, these are important questions. But...
Internettheintelligencer.com

Commentary: Michael Reagan - Waking up to the virus-origin truth

Facebook has decided it’s no longer “misinformation” to wonder whether COVID-19 was man-made by Chinese scientists in a biolab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But it’s not just Facebook. The national media and President Biden have just done a similar 180. The same guy who had ordered the shutting...
Presidential Electiontalbotspy.org

From and Fuller: The GOP Pushback on the Biden Political Boom

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller discuss the GOP’s attempts to run against Joe Biden and his high approval ratings. This includes Republicans organizing around state level social issues like transgender rights, abortion, the teaching of critical race theory and voting rights.
Mission, TXVictoria Advocate

Federal officials describe challenges at southern border

MISSION — The tall, steel slats that comprise a section of the southern border wall in Mission have taken on a rust-like color after long exposure to the elements. That reddish section is directly adjacent to a newer section of the wall that, while sporting a black finish, lacks the tracking technology and lighting located along other portions of the wall.