Vidant Health has issued this warning to consumers on May 28 about possible Medicare scams. Vidant Health is aware scammers are calling community members in an attempt to solicit Medicare or financial information. This is a common practice used by scammers nationally and is not the result of a data breach. If a community member receives a suspicious call from a Vidant number, or from someone who says they are from Medicare, they should hang up. Individuals should communicate directly with their provider regarding their medical equipment and service needs. Vidant encourages community members to be careful when giving financial, medical or personal information over the phone.