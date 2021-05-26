Cancel
Rice County, MN

Elysian mayor charged with drunk driving, excessive speed

By ANNIE GRANLUND annie.granlund@apgsomn.com
 8 days ago

The mayor of Elysian is facing drunken driving charges in Le Sueur County Court after he allegedly was pulled over for traveling at excessive speeds in April. Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 62, a retired Rice County sheriff’s deputy, was charged Monday with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI, one misdemeanor count for careless driving, and one petty misdemeanor count for speeding. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 16.

