Elysian mayor charged with drunk driving, excessive speed

6:30 a.m.: Samuel Joseph Bale, 33, of Faribault was arrested on probable cause after leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. According to the complaint, Bale was in a one-vehicle accident on May 11 at 11:55 p.m. on County Road 37 and Green Acres Drive. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that a passenger was still in the car and complaining of some injuries. By this time, Bale had already left the scene. Additional charges may be incoming, the sheriff’s office said.