Gonzaga star Drew Timme returning for junior season

(SPOKANE, Wash.) — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme will return to school next season, the team announced Wednesday. “After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in a statement. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”