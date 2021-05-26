Samuel E. Wright, Voice of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74

It is the Summer of Disney+. (At least according to Disney,) The company unveiled their summer streaming lineup today, boasting that they will have new shows and films every single week through Labor Day. In some cases, those titles are “New to Disney+,” meaning they are older films making their debut on the service. It begins this weekend with the premiere for all subscribers of Raya and the Last Dragon and goes right on through September 3 when Tomorrowland and X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be added to Disney+. (Okay, so maybe you’ll go outside that weekend.)