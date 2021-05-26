Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Samuel E. Wright, Voice of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The voice of one of the most beloved animated characters in history has died. Samuel E. Wright had a long career in film, television, and theater. But he is best known as the voice of Sebastian, King Triton loyal crab servant from The Little Mermaid. Sadly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Wright died peacefully Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.” He was 74 years old.

kdhlradio.com
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Davis Jr.
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Samuel E. Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid#Video Games#Musical Theater#Broadway#Original Productions#The Lion King#Bird Law Order#King Triton#Animated Characters#Film History#The Hollywood Reporter#Walden#Improvisations#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

'Wicked' Movie Director Jon M. Chu on What Fans Can Expect: "For Me It's Finding the Truth of Each Song"

As a director, Jon M. Chu is no stranger to spectacle, and a good number of his movies have always featured a lot of powerful musical and dance elements. From two Step Up movies to live concert films such as Justin Bieber's Never Say Never to the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning Broadway play In the Heights, there's no doubt he's the perfect person to helm yet another movie musical: Wicked.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'In the Heights' film adaptation soars, combining magical realism with gritty urban details

Before his blockbuster Founding Fathers remix “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda burst onto the scene with his Tony-winning ode to his hometown, the musical “In the Heights.” Set in the gentrifying Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the earnestly ebullient “In the Heights” firmly established the Miranda signature sound, a blend of hip-hop and Latin music with big, bold, brassy Broadway ballads; a style born and bred of New York City. The play is seemingly a direct descendant of “West Side Story,” or at least in conversation with it, but Miranda’s outlook is far sunnier than the Jerome Robbins classic. Now, the cinematic adaptation of “In the Heights” seeks to cement the musical’s place in movie history.
Moviesheadstuff.org

Film Review | Tongue-in-Cheek Horror-Comedy Psycho Goreman is a Joy to Watch

The 80’s nostalgia trend has had a good moment in the sun, buoyed by the success of Stranger Things. For several years we have had innumerable shots of kids riding bicycles, 80’s pop needle drops and carefully placed ephemera of the period like Rubix cubes. Whilst Psycho Goreman is not the first great 90’s period piece (that would be the very dark and brilliant Super Dark Times), it is an important film in this new canon.
Moviesmesquite-news.com

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ is all bark, no bite

Coming in second on its opening weekend at the box office, “Cruella” is Walt Disney Pictures’ latest live-action film revisiting a nostalgic property from its catalog, this time exploring the origin story of the titular villain of the 1961 animated classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”. “Cruella” earned $21.3 million...
MoviesPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Disney Plus Will Have New Shows and Movie Every Week This Summer

It is the Summer of Disney+. (At least according to Disney,) The company unveiled their summer streaming lineup today, boasting that they will have new shows and films every single week through Labor Day. In some cases, those titles are “New to Disney+,” meaning they are older films making their debut on the service. It begins this weekend with the premiere for all subscribers of Raya and the Last Dragon and goes right on through September 3 when Tomorrowland and X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be added to Disney+. (Okay, so maybe you’ll go outside that weekend.)
MoviesAS.com

In the Heights: cast, plot, songs, and trailers

In the Heights, a new film, based on Lin Manuel Miranda's musical with the same name premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on 4 June after a year long delay. The movie, which was supposed to be released in June 2020, chose to postpone release until the pandemic situation had improved. The film, will hit theaters around the country on 11 June. The film follows the story of a young bodega owner, Usnavi de la Vega, in Washington Heights as he makes decisions on his future after choosing to close up shop.
Moviesaustinpbs.org

Q Night at the Movies features The Birdcage 06/12

Q Night at the Movies presents a star-studded cast, including Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest in The Birdcage. Before the movie hear from the screenwriter of Gladiator and The Aviator. After the feature, take a look at the career of legend Betty White, followed by the music of Michael Kaeshammer. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Q.
Musicdepauliaonline.com

St. Vincent’s DeJamz

The summertime is known for lots of things, but few more iconic than the movie blockbuster. Audiences flock to the theaters to escape the heat and watch the loudest, most exciting, popcorn-munching-inducing movies of the year. Some legendary summer blockbusters include “Jaws,” “E.T.,” “Alien,” “The Dark Knight,” “Rambo” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” among others.
Moviesmichiganchronicle.com

Hollywood Funny Girl Issa Rae Cast in ‘Spider-Verse’

Issa Rae stars in the film The Lovebirds and in an upcoming one, Spider-Verse. Issa Rae’s glow up from the Awkward Black Girl to an Insecure Hollywood darling is one for the books. Rae, known for her comedic timing and hilarious hustle, will be cast as Spider-Woman in the Spider-Verse...
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Bob Odenkirk

Stream lover Wakefield, The Nevers, No Activity: what's new to Australian streaming in April. Plus new Australian mystery series the Tailings, Netflix’s latest serial killer drama, and a new season of totalitarian horrors from Gilead. The funniest thing Scott Aukerman: ‘Fart is the funniest word – and sound, and smell’
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Breathe: In The Heights' Melissa Barrera Leads Netflix Survival Drama

Melissa Barrera has been cast as the lead of Breathe, Netflix's new one-hour drama series from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, and Warner Bros. Television. Gero and Ball will write the series together. Gero executive produces via his production company Quinn's House along with Gall. Warner Bros. TV is the studio behind the show.
Moviesgranthshala.com

‘In the Heights’ Movie Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Neighborhood

In height Film sounds like the best type of music. It is faithful to the theatrics of the original Lin-Manuel Miranda stage show, but uses the medium of film to do things they can’t on stage. You can feel the dramatic setup build for the music, locations, and characters in the pre-title sequence, but it flows without any action breaks.
Moviescommunityjournal.net

In the Heights film review by Dwight Brown NNPA News Wire Film Critic

Once upon a time, in Nueva York, the streets of Washington Heights were paved with Latinx residents who dreamed of a better life. That’s the premise of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda. That same spirit propels this over-the top screen adaptation. It’s entertaining, jubilant but doesn’t exhibit the same absolute genius of Miranda’s Hamilton.