The last of the numbers are finally in hand. All in all, last quarter was another miserable one for the country's biggest cable television names. Led by the likes of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and AT&T's (NYSE:T) DirecTV, more than 1.5 million U.S. consumers cut the cord in the first quarter. Throw in the number of streaming cable users that also discontinued their service during the first quarter, and Leichtman Research Group pegs the figure closer to 2 million. eMarketer suggests the number of cable-subscribing households in the United States is less than three-fourths of what it was at 2013's peak, and still shrinking.