LISTEN: DoomFolk StarterKit, “Look at Miss Ohio”
In Their Words: "Recording any of Gillian Welch's work is such an honor. 'Look at Miss Ohio' holds this fantastic tension between societal and familial pressures and a deep desire to find new ways of living. The line that pushes me over the edge is 'I know all about it so you don't have to shout it / I'm gonna straighten it out somehow.' There's so much there — it's a line you might shout at a parent defensively, but it is also packed with utter humility and self-awareness. For me, this song depicts the story of someone choosing to embrace ambiguity while living with the hope that it's going to shake out alright, somehow. Making peace with the fact of uncertainty is a theme that's found its way into some of my own songs here and there. I've tried to represent that in this cover with a balance of lightness and melancholy in the arrangement." — David Swick, DoomFolk StarterKit.