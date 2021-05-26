Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

LISTEN: DoomFolk StarterKit, “Look at Miss Ohio”

thebluegrasssituation.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “Recording any of Gillian Welch’s work is such an honor. ‘Look at Miss Ohio’ holds this fantastic tension between societal and familial pressures and a deep desire to find new ways of living. The line that pushes me over the edge is ‘I know all about it so you don’t have to shout it / I’m gonna straighten it out somehow.’ There’s so much there — it’s a line you might shout at a parent defensively, but it is also packed with utter humility and self-awareness. For me, this song depicts the story of someone choosing to embrace ambiguity while living with the hope that it’s going to shake out alright, somehow. Making peace with the fact of uncertainty is a theme that’s found its way into some of my own songs here and there. I’ve tried to represent that in this cover with a balance of lightness and melancholy in the arrangement.” — David Swick, DoomFolk StarterKit.

thebluegrasssituation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Portland, OR
City
Portland, OH
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Oregon, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Welch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Ohio#Doomfolk Starterkit Photo#Oregon Song#Sampler Vol#Edge#Uncertainty#Release Date#Line#Ambiguity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Music
Related
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Anime convention returns to Ohio after missed 2020

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A major anime convention is making its return to northern Ohio. Colossalcon is a major anime convention held in at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky. Colossalcon will have a 7,000 person attendance cap this year. Everything was set up inside the convention center at the direction of Victoria...
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Minnesota Musician Drops Collaboration With Jimmie Allen

You have probably heard of Noah Schnacky but he will soon become a household name after this collaboration with fellow country artist Jimmie Allen!. In case you don't know him just yet, Schnacky is an artist working his way up in the country music industry. The cool thing is he is from right here in Minnesota! He is a Minneapolis native who now calls Nashville home while he pursues his dream of music.
TV & VideosPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Blindspotting’ an insightful Starz series worth a look, and a listen

Arguably the most original and electric movie of 2018 was “Blindspotting,” with co-writers Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal starring in a prose-poem-infused story about the lifelong and often complicated friendship between two Oakland men named Collin and Miles, who are trying to walk the straight line and do the right thing but find that a constant challenge in their gentrifying, polarizing, sometimes dangerous world.
Astronomyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Bonnie Tyler’s Twitter mentions soar following partial solar eclipse

Music fans produced a total eclipse of Bonnie Tyler’s Twitter mentions on Thursday morning after a partial solar eclipse delighted UK skygazers. The rare celestial show prompted social media users to tweet at Tyler, whose hit song Total Eclipse Of The Heart went to number one in countries all over the world in 1983.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

RETCH & V DON - "SOUND LIKE" NJ rapper Retch and Harlem producer V Don have shared another song off their upcoming album Gone 'Til Autumn, and it's a vicious slice of '90s New York-style rap. -- J BALVIN - "OTRO FILI" (ft. JAY WHEELER) Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin...
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 9 New Albums out June 11th

Familiar faces from around the globe gather today to offer to YOU their newest releases. Sleater-Kinney return with Path of Wellness, their third album since their 2014 reunion. Moreso than its polarizing predecessor, the self-produced album captures the duo’s signature intertwining guitars and urgent melodies. With A Few Stars Apart, Lukas Nelson continues his hot streak with Promise of the Real, delivering another sturdy set of countrified jangle. Sleater-Kinney aren’t the only ’90s icons with new music out this week; Garbage present No Gods No Masters, a heavy glam take on Shirley Manson and company’s classic sound. Philly mainstay Ali Awan‘s Moon Mode collects some of his most delectable recent singles, as well as new cosmic confections. Relentlessly prolific Australian combo King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard make one of their boldest moves yet on Butterfly 3000: almost entirely abandoning their trusty guitars in favor of plush synthesizers. After an eight year break, Islands re-introduce themselves with Islomania, an exuberant collection driven by Nick Thorburn’s wry songwriting. Eleven years after their last release (and two decades on from their debut), Azure Ray‘s Remedy showcases the Omaha duo’s intricate arrangements. Big Mess is film music legend Danny Elfman‘s first solo collection of pop material in just shy of 40 years; fans of late-period Oingo Boingo in particular with thrill to these warped character studies. Finally, gloomy new wave revivalists Cold Cave offer a path to sonic salvation on Fate in Seven Lessons. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and more) below…
MusicMorning Sun

New Music: Maroon 5, Migos, Mammoth WVH, Jesse Palter, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... Garbage, "No Gods No Masters" (Stunvolume/Infectious Music): The quartet sounds as potent as ever on its first new album in five years, taking on issues such as sexism, racism, capitalism and more. Maroon 5, "Jordi" (222/Interscope): The band pays tribute to its late...
Rock Musiclockedinmagazine.com

LORNA SHORE DROP NEW MUSIC

LORNA SHORE RELEASES NEW TRACK AND VIDEO FOR “TO THE HELLFIRE” OFF FORTHCOMING …AND I RETURN TO NOTHINGNESS EP. LORNA SHORE releases their new track and music video for “To The Hellfire” today via Century Media Records. For LORNA SHORE, the triumvirate of songs at the heart of …And I Return to Nothingness, which is set for release on August 13th, are nothing short of an exorcism – and a plunge into something darker.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

2021 CMT Music Awards: The list of winners, photo highlights and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”. The music video for the singer’s hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of...
Columbus, OHohionewstime.com

Columbus’ own Michaela James wins the Miss Black Ohio contest

Columbus-born Michaela James’s vibrant smile and cheerful energy earned the title of Miss Black Ohio at the 39th Annual Pageant last Saturday, according to Pageant’s director Fancy Page. It was useful for. In front of nearly 60 participants at the Lincoln Theater, 21-year-old James was selected from the four contestants...
Ohio StatePosted by
James Logie

A Look at Some of the Top Beaches In Ohio

The State of Ohio sits in a unique place as a majority of the state sits along the border of one of the Great Lakes. This makes Ohio a great place to be if you're looking to enjoy the hot summer in the cold water of the Lake, and on the soft sand of the beaches.
Ohio Staterichlandsource.com

Miss Ohio candidate hopes to keep family tradition going

MANSFIELD -- If Grace Brown can pull off a win at this year’s Miss Ohio competition, she’ll go down in history in more ways than one. Thirty years ago, Brown’s mother Renee Autherson was crowned Miss Ohio 1991. If Grace wins, she and Renee (both Heath High School graduates) will be the first mother-daughter pair to hold the Miss Ohio title and the 12th mother-daughter pair of state titleholders in the history of the Miss America competition.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Famous Bear, Grizzly 399, Kills Elk Calf on Camera

Grizzly 399 is perhaps the most famous female grizzly bears in the world, complete with her own Facebook and Twitter accounts. The bear is so well known that many people follow its movements, recording where it travels, and what it hunts. Recently Teton, Wyoming, naturalist and guide Rafael Sandoval witnessed...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Insurance Officer Met Little Johnny

Today's two jokes about a little boy named Johnny, who always has a hilarious answer for any question, no matter who is asking. It was Thursday when an elderly insurance officer entered the porch of the house. He rang the doorbell, but no one opened it. The officer tried once again, and after some time passed, the door slowly creaked to show Little Johhny behind it – more concerned than sad.