Before you jump in...make sure your favorite waterway isn't contaminated by E. coli

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
abcnews4.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — Before hitting the water this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to take a moment to check the water quality report provided by MountainTrue. Starting this Memorial Day weekend, area swimmers, paddlers, anglers and others who enjoy spending time playing in local rivers and streams can access up-to-date water quality results for more than 65 popular recreation areas throughout western North Carolina, northeastern Tennessee, and Towns and Union counties in north Georgia.

abcnews4.com
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
#Contaminated Water#Water Pollution#Water Contamination#Bacteria#Water Testing#Water Consumption#Norovirus#Wlos#Swimguide Org#French#Idexx#E Coli Contamination#E Coli Pollution#Water Samples#Waterways#Stormwater Runoff#Area Swimmers#Cryptosporidium#Infections#Streams
