Saratoga Springs, UT

Update: Officials ID Westlake High School sophomore killed in Saratoga Springs crash

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 16-year-old boy killed Tuesday afternoon after another driver allegedly ran a red light in Saratoga Springs. Officials said the deceased is Ammon Blake, a sophomore at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs. Principal Gary Twitchell sent the...

gephardtdaily.com
#Westlake High School#Killed Crash#High School Students#Car Crash#Gephardt Daily#Green House#Saratoga Springs Pd#Sophomore#Redwood Road#Harvest Hills Boulevard#Car Accident#Ground Ambulance#Counselors#Principal Gary Twitchell#Parents#Funeral Expenses#Notify#Community
