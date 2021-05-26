Cancel
Georgia State

Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 ‘I Love My Country’ Tour

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Georgia Line are returning to the road this fall with their “I Love My Country” tour 2021. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (CT). FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said, “Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage”

Person
Tyler Hubbard
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...