Bakersfield, MO

Bakersfield seniors celebrate the end of one chapter, the beginning of the next

Ozark County Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield’s 2021 commencement exercises were held Friday, May 21, at the school. Bakersfield first grade teacher Heather Smith gave this year’s commencement address. Smith congratulated the class and said she knew that this particular class has chosen to follow career paths as future military, nurses, state troopers, construction works, auto body repair technicians, speech pathologists, boiler makers, EMTs, linemen, technology majors, pediatricians, video game designers, lawyers, vet technicians and ranchers.

ozarkcountytimes.com
