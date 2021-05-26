Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

New World War II in the Air gallery planned at National Air and Space Museum

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum has received $3 million from the Daniels Fund to support the new “Jay I. Kislak World War II in the Air” gallery. The new gallery will explore how World War II transformed aviation and warfare and inaugurated a new era in military aviation, according to museum officials. The gallery will open with a carrier war section featuring the Eastern Aircraft (Grumman) FM-1 Wildcat. The North American P-51D Mustang and the Messerschmitt Bf 109G are among the other rare fighter aircraft that will be featured. Smaller artifacts, images and digital interactives will also be used to tell the stories of workers from all walks of life that helped the United States and its Allies defeat their enemies.

generalaviationnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#National Museum#National Gallery#Galleries#War#The Daniels Fund#The Eastern Aircraft#Grumman#The North American#Mustang#Navy#Museum Officials#Military Aviation#D C#Carrier#Construction#Independence Avenue S W#United States#Sixth Street#Allies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
World War II
Related
Riverside, OHXenia Daily Gazette

Dinosaurs coming to Air Force museum

RIVERSIDE — Some unusual visitors are coming to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force this June. The museum will host a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Carnotaurus and some Raptors in a new exhibit on June 12. “The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force often focuses its events...
Stephens City, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Memories of World War II: Veterans to gather for storytelling, socializing at local military museum

The number of World War II veterans in the area is dwindling, and so are some of the firsthand accounts of battles and what life was like during that global conflict. Phillip M. Fravel, the owner of the American Military Heritage Museum in Stephens City, holds an event each June that draws local veterans together for a day of socializing and storytelling. He said he typically sees about 24 WWII veterans during the event but figures there may only be about 10 or so in the area now.
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

RAF, Air Force to exchange ‘Swords of Honor’ at museum

Representatives of the U.S Air Force and the Royal Air Force are set to present “Swords of Honor” to members of their respective forces Wednesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce was scheduled to begin an inaugural visit to the Midwest in...
Fairmont, WVTimes West Virginian

Fairmont man to give tours of his makeshift World War II museum

FAIRMONT — While most have cans of old paint and or their car parked in their garage, Terry Burton turned his into a museum filled with artifacts commemorating the past and those who served in the armed forces. After his mother died in 1998, he became a politician in England...
MilitaryVindy.com

Man on a World War II mission

California native Rishi Sharma is on a mission. The 2016 graduate of Agoura High School, which is north of Los Angeles, has been on the road since December 2016 interviewing World War II combat veterans across the United States, as well as in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. He has done interviews in 46 states, and the only two states he has not visited are Alaska and Arkansas.
MilitaryCourier News

The turning point of World War II

Every year in early June, we observe the anniversary of the Normandy invasion of World War II commonly called D-day. By the way, the “D” simply stands for whatever day a military assault is planned. For example; D-3 meant three days before a D-Day, while D+7 meant seven days after a D-Day. On June 6th, 1944, America and its allies engaged in one of the most significant military operations of the 20th century.
New Hanover County, NCStar News Online

How many New Hanover service members died in World War I and World War II?

If you’re talking about New Hanover County, the answer for World War I is simple. The local World War I Memorial lists 37 names of Wilmington-area residents. The number of those who died in World War I from New Hanover County was recently re-tabulated by the State Archives in 2018 (ncdcr.gov/blog/2018/11/15/list-north-carolinas-dead-wwi-service-individuals) and now numbers 44 rather than 37. The extra seven persons include those who died of wounds after the end of the conflict on Nov. 11, 1918, and one whose date of death is unknown. Interestingly, the listing has one county resident dying three days before the end of the war, two county residents dying two days before the end of the war, one resident dying the day before the end of the war, and one resident dying the day the war ended.
Wolfeboro, NHthelaker.com

Remembering the Women of World War II

Perhaps the pandemic has made me overly emotional, although I doubt if anyone visiting the Wright Museum of World War II on Center Street in Wolfeboro would not experience some strong feelings. When I recently visited, it was to see the current exhibits titled “WASP: The Untold Story” and “Women...