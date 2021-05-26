New World War II in the Air gallery planned at National Air and Space Museum
The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum has received $3 million from the Daniels Fund to support the new "Jay I. Kislak World War II in the Air" gallery. The new gallery will explore how World War II transformed aviation and warfare and inaugurated a new era in military aviation, according to museum officials. The gallery will open with a carrier war section featuring the Eastern Aircraft (Grumman) FM-1 Wildcat. The North American P-51D Mustang and the Messerschmitt Bf 109G are among the other rare fighter aircraft that will be featured. Smaller artifacts, images and digital interactives will also be used to tell the stories of workers from all walks of life that helped the United States and its Allies defeat their enemies.