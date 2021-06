What is the most commonly known collectible? Is it TY Beanie Babies (I might be showing my age here), or is it Dept. 56 Christmas villages, or maybe Hummels? It’s hard to say, and depending on who you ask and what day of the week it is, the answer is likely to change. But who is the most commonly known collector? In 2000, the editors of Gifts & Decorative Accessories took a look at Hollywood stars and found that celebrities are just like us — consumers with a thing for things.