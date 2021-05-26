Cancel
Electronics

Power multiple devices at once with this wireless charger

By Jeremy Glass
manisteenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an age when a dead phone can be as jarring as a dead body, having a dependable and portable charger is a necessity. Priced at just $21.99 [Promo Code ANKER1615011], Anker’s Wireless Power Bank, PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger offers both wireless and cable charging at the same time. Its...

Xzibit
AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
[Deal] The Pixel Stand wireless charger is down to $38 while stocks last

When it was launched alongside the Pixel 3 series back in 2018, the idea of paying $80 for a proprietary wireless charger wasn’t something that many thought worth it. Sure, it turned Pixel phones into small photo frames with ambient features and charged compatible Pixel handsets at 10W, but any other phone you had would only charge at 7.5W. A couple of years later, the Pixel Stand wireless charger is now being sold for the more reasonable price of $38. It’s still not cheap, but it’s down to the price it maybe should have launched at.
Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
RAVPower PD power 40W 2-port wall charger review

REVIEW – The market for wall chargers is growing since some portables don’t include adapters (to reduce cost, standardize international packaging, etc.) The RAVPower PD power 40W 2-port wall charger is designed to meet modern device power demands in a small form factor. I have one to review. Read on to see what I think!
S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Anker Nano II series brings powerful chargers for your devices

While you probably use your phone’s default charger for your device, there are also some third-party brands out there that can sometimes bring you more power. And now that brands like Apple and Samsung are not even including chargers in their flagship lines, all the more you can look to brands like Anker to juice up your devices. Anker is now introducing its new Nano II charger series that includes 30-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt variants. Depending on the model, you can charge phones, tablets, handheld consoles, and even laptops.
Android 12 will make it easier for developers to know how powerful a device is

Android devices come in all shapes and forms. We have cheaper smartphones with weaker specifications and more expensive ones with better internals. You, as a user, can obviously tell if your smartphone can be considered “powerful” or not by simply looking up those specifications online. But how does an app running on your device know that? It could theoretically do things like match your device name against a database then pull specs from that, check system properties for the SoC part number/RAM capacity/etc, or call Android APIs that list information like resolution, etc., but there’s no easy, unified way to tell what kind of performance an Android device can deliver. It’d be useful if there was a quick way to group devices into categories so an app can provide different experiences that are optimized for each class of device. To that end, Google has introduced at I/O 2021 what they’re calling “performance class,” starting with Android 12.
Miracle Watt Review – Does MiracleWatt Power Saving Device Work?

Investing in a few little upgrades like can help save some dollars off your energy bills. Sometimes you have to spend a little money to save a lot of it. Energy bills can drain your wallet. Even if you are diligent about switching off electronics before leaving the house, plugged-in gadgets use standby electricity.
Pivotal Commware Selects Powermat Technologies As Wireless Power Supplier For Echo 5G Subscriber Repeater

KIRKLAND, Wash. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Commware, Inc., a global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, and Powermat Technologies , a leading supplier of advanced wireless power technology for telecom, today announced the integration of Powermat's wireless power technology into Pivotal's Echo 5G subscriber repeater, designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.
Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
USB-C just made even your most powerful chargers look obsolete

USB-C ports and their associated standards are continuing to prove incredibly flexible. Charging my phone, headphones, tablet, and laptop, all on the same charger, is pretty damn close to magic. But the USB-C port isn't all-powerful... at least not yet. The most powerful laptops, and other high-energy devices like desktop PCs, still need dedicated power supplies with old-fashioned connectors. That could change as soon as this year.