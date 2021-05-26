Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Kids Inspiring Kids: Abbigail Staples is Knocking Out Cancer with MMA

By Sydney Blalock Ritchie
Posted by 
DFWChild
DFWChild
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know anything about mixed martial arts (aka MMA)? If you’ve watched one or two bouts (or even just a few clips), you’ll know how intense it is. One of the most famous fighters out there right now is Conor McGregor. He’s a total pro, and he gets pummeled. They all do, even the winners. What we’re trying to say is that MMA is not for the faint of heart. But the hard hits don’t faze McKinney resident, Abbigail Staples. The 13-year-old is not only aiming to be a world champion one day, she also wants her sport to be used for good—for fighting cancer.

dfwchild.com
DFWChild

DFWChild

1K+
Followers
764
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, award-winning free monthly parenting magazine that addresses the concerns and needs of families, with a special focus on children from prenatal through adolescence. The magazine offers a well-informed, local and relevant perspective on issues affecting families and serves as both a strong voice in the community and a staunch advocate for children. At FortWorthChild, we inform, educate, entertain, inspire and provide a provocative forum among parents, the community and professionals who work with children.

 https://dfwchild.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gutierrez
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Alistair Overeem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Depression#Professional Boxing#Mixed Boxing#Childhood Cancer#Brazilian#Muay Thai#Tap Cancer Out#Asps#Abbiraye#Kyushotya#Kids#Mma Competitions#Knock Cancer#Fighting Cancer#Ufc Coaches#Athletes#Bjj#Special T Shirts#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Camp Quality Ozarks gives kids with cancer a summer camp experience

JOPLIN, Mo. – An organization is giving area kids with cancer a chance to have a summer camp experience at home. Camp Quality Ozarks is hosting a virtual “Camp-In” with several activities for kids and their families. Normally the camp would be in-person but because of COVID-19 it has gone digital.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Impact Of MMA On The Casino Business

When you think of what words or things are synonymous with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), you may think of the UFC, the fighters, combat sports or even Conor McGregor given how popular he is. Rarely does one think of ‘casino’ with MMA. Impact of MMA on Casinos. However, if one...
Beauty & FashionLifehacker

The Out-of-Touch Adults' Guide To Kid Culture: What Is 'Cheugy'?

There’s a culture war raging across the TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, and I’m not talking about the urban vs. rural political quagmire that’s destroying our nation. I’m talking about something important: Generation Z and millennials squaring off over skinny jeans. This week in generational battles: Gen Z vs. millennials. The...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Superhero Mom We Love: Jamie O’Banion

Jamie O’Banion seemingly does it all. She’s the founder and CEO of Dallas-based skincare brand BeautyBio, a member of the Children’s Cancer Fund Advisory Board and a mom to three. While O’Banion, 38, appears to keep everything in perfect balance, she’ll be the first to tell you that doing it all doesn’t come easy.
Kidstubecityonline.com

High-Jumper’s Story Inspires Local Kids

Kids at A Developmental Journey Christian Childcare eagerly listen to Kris Kornegay-Gobel talk about his journey to success, from childhood until his current life, training for the U.S. Olympic Team for this summer’s games in Tokyo. (Tube City Almanac photo by Vickie Babyak) Olympic hopeful Kris Kornegay-Gober came to McKeesport...
UFCRecord-Journal

MMA: Opportunity knocks for ‘Nicky Knocker’ at Cage Fury 97

WALLINGFORD — It’s been over two years, but mixed martial artist Nick Giulietti of Wallingford is heading back into the cage. The 29-year-old Giulietti will fight Feraris Golden in Cage Fury 97 this coming Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The event will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
UFCLaredo Morning Times

Eric Garcia's golden door to ultimate fighter fame and the UFC

Eric Garcia is a fighter at heart. It is being a fight promoter, however, that has elevated Garcia to the level of world champion. The fight promotional business he started in 2010 has grown into several pro and amateur divisions and is now a premiere feeder league for the penultimate promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In fact, UFC President Dana White recently attended Garcia’s Fury Fighting Championship matches on May 16 and offered three of Garcia's fighters UFC contracts right on the spot.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Artem Lobov set to return on July 24 under the Mahatch FC banner

Artem Lobov is set to make his return to the world of bare knuckle boxing when he takes on Denys Berinchyk for Mahatch FC. Lobov is widely considered to be one of the biggest “cult heroes” in the history of mixed martial arts. From his association with Conor McGregor to his tenure in the UFC, he never left a stone unturned and always put everything he had into his Octagon performances.
UFCtheScore

Report: Jake Paul to box ex-UFC champ Woodley on Aug. 28

Jake Paul didn't wait long to find his next opponent. The YouTube star-turned-fledgling boxer reached a deal with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a boxing match, sources told Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. The bout is set for Aug. 28, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN. A venue...
Combat Sportsperuzi.xyz

Meet former MMA Fighter And Coach Eliot Marshall

COLORADO, USA — Eliot Marshall, a professional fighter, is big, strong and tough by trade. But his real, true strength is opening up and sharing the details of his battle with anxiety and depression. He recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness.
UFCtheScore

Report: UFC blocked GSP from boxing De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya and Georges St-Pierre were apparently in talks to meet in a boxing match until UFC president Dana White stopped the fight from happening. St-Pierre, a former UFC two-division champion, was the target opponent for De La Hoya's comeback fight, and the two sides even began negotiating, a source told MMA Junkie's Simon Samano and Mike Bohn.
UFCPosted by
Muscle And Fitness

Your Guide to ‘The Ultimate Fighter’: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

The Ultimate Fighter may sit in the “reality show” genre, but it’s influence on the business of MMA cannot be underestimated. Ever since the first season in 2005, when millions tuned in to see Forrest Griffin defeat Stephan Bonnar, marking the first time that a UFC contest had been broadcast in the U.S. for free, the show has been a staple for fight fans. So, with season 29 set to premiere on June 1, M&F takes a look at the concept, coaches, and fighters behind this successful show.
UFCoddsshark.com

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Odds & Prediction: Former UFC Champ an Underdog

YouTube sensation and undefeated boxer Jake Paul has his next opponent in his sights after finishing former Olympian Ben Askren in the first round in April. Paul is now taking on Askren’s MMA teammate, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul’s competition has progressed from a fellow YouTube personality to...
NFLcombatpress.com

Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 38: Brian Maxwell

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 38 featuring BKFC fighter and boxer Brian Maxwell. In this episode, Maxwell talks about one of the biggest opportunities of his life as he faces former NFL star Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson in a boxing match this weekend, and how he has a BKFC fight just twenty days later. He went into detail regarding his itinerary for the week, including some one-on-one time with the one and only “Gypsy King”, Tyson Fury.