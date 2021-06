U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is keeping mum on who he is recommending for two U.S. attorney posts in Ohio but he hopes the White House will announce nominees by summer. "We don't disclose names until the White House has done the vetting. I've done the interviews. There is a long line of people to vet early in an administration so we hope it's soon. I expect it to be in the next few weeks," Brown said while in Columbus on Wednesday.