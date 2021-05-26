Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Mgm#Mgm Television#Amazon Video#Hollywood#The Studio Behind#The New York Times#United Artists#Orion#The Handmaid S Tale#Mgm S Tv#Classic Mgm Movies#Buying Mgm#Bond Movies#Amazon Prime#Films#Television Spinoffs#Franchises#Company#Video Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Animated Movie Will Focus on Helm Hammerhand

Lord of the Rings has become a hot property in Hollywood again. Note: this has nothing to do with the new Amazon Studios series. New Line (the studio behind Peter Jackson’s live-action movies) is teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation to make an anime-style feature called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. It’s a stand-alone movie and will focus on Helm Hammerhand and the bloody history of Helm’s Deep. The legendary King of Rohan was involved in a long, costly war for the majority of his reign.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Infinite’: Film Review

It’s an intriguing idea in theory to hitch the reincarnation beliefs of Eastern religions to a futuristic scenario of gifted souls with perfect recall of their past lives, split into good and evil factions at war over humanity’s survival. But Infinite is a soulless grind. Juiced up with a succession of CG-enhanced accelerated chases and fight action interspersed with numbing bursts of high-concept geek speak, Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi thriller isn’t helped by a lead performance from Mark Wahlberg at his most inexpressive. His character is basically a charisma void with a permanently furrowed brow suggesting brain strain. It’s no surprise Paramount shunted this thrice-delayed theatrical release to its streaming platform.
Moviesepicstream.com

Warner Bros Confirms New Lord of the Rings Movie

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Considered as one of the most popular fantasy film franchises in the world, The Lord of the Rings adds another film to their roster as after two decades of hiatus, it returns with a new film titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim based on the books of J.R.R. Tolkien as announced by Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema.
ComicsCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime Movie In The Works With Original Trilogy Writer

We know a TV series set in the same world as The Lord of the Rings is coming to Amazon, but it's been confirmed today that Warner Bros. is developing an anime movie titled The War of the Rohirrim. Serving as a prequel to the events surrounding the War of the Ring, New Line Cinema is developing the project with Warner Bros. Animation. Philippa Boyens, who was a writer on the original trilogy, is attached as a consultant.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Chris McKay Talks Scrapped Plans for The LEGO Batman Movie Sequel

Chris McKay Talks Scrapped Plans for The LEGO Batman Movie Sequel. There was a time when LEGO movies looked like the next big thing in the cinematic world. While they never really took over, they delivered plenty of fun for the fans. One of the most exciting projects was the crossover between LEGO and DC, resulting in the The LEGO Batman Movie. The movie met the tastes of fans and critics alike, and it was set for a sequel. However, the project was canceled after Universal Pictures bought The LEGO Movie franchise from Warner Bros. in 2020.
ComicsPosted by
Deadline

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Goes On: Anime Film ‘The War Of The Rohirrim’ In Works At New Line

The J.R.R. Tolkein franchise is heading back to the big screen in a fresh New Line and Warner Animation anime title The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. I’m told that the Oscar-winning feature architects Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh are not involved with the project as we speak, but that will be determined down the road. Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings: Return of the King scribe Philippa Boyens will be a consultant on the new project directed by Kenji Kamiyama. The pic is being fast-tracked with animation work done by Sola Entertainment. Voice casting is currently underway. Pic will be distributed around the globe by Warner Bros. Pictures.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

There’s a new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel movie coming to theaters

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be the very first theatrical release set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies debuted in 2014, but unlike any of the previous films in the franchise, The War of the Rohirrim will be an animated feature. New Line Cinema will team up with Warner Bros. Animation to produce the “original anime feature,” which is set to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045). This standalone animated film “explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep,...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Will Warner Bros. Movies Still Debut on HBO Max After Discovery Merger?

Warner Bros. turned a lot of heads when they announced their plans to release their entire 2021 slate in movie theaters and on their streaming service HBO Max simultaneously. Initially, these plans were strictly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has seen movies succeed both on the streaming service and at the box office. Godzilla vs. Kong was a massive success on HBO Max - while also crushing the box office globally. The mid-budget Mortal Kombat also performed ahead of expectations in theaters while also grabbing a lot of attention from household audiences. Although the sample is small, this is plenty of evidence that both the box office and streaming can succeed at the same time, and it appears that Warner Bros. executives are planning on capitalizing on that.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Announces Lord Of The Rings Prequel Movie The War Of Rohirrim

New Line Cinema is partnering up with Warner Bros. Animation to bring us a new Lord of the Rings movie. We’ll let that sink in for a second. An original anime feature helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, The War Of Rohirrim will take us into the legendary battle that shaped Middle-earth and laid the groundwork for the adventures we saw unfold in Peter Jackson’s beloved trilogy. In other words, it’s a prequel to what came before and will place its focus on the ninth King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand and further flesh out the story of Helm’s Deep.
Moviescbr.com

Blue Beetle Film to Skip Theaters for HBO Max

DC Entertainment's Blue Beetle film will not premiere in theaters and will debut on HBO Max instead. According to the Los Angeles Times, Warner Bros., which owns the comic company and all its characters, will release multiple mid-budget movies, such as Batgirl and Blue Beetle, on the streaming service. Its larger tentpoles — Aquaman 2, The Batman, Black Adam — will remain theatrical exclusives.
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Mark Strong Says He Flunked An Audition To Play James Bond

Mark Strong recounted his “terrible” experience auditioning for the role of 007 on Sky’s ‘There’s Something About Movies‘. Strong claimed the audition was to replace the then-James Bond, Pierce Brosnan. “I learned the lines and to celebrate I went out for a drink and I got pissed.” Strong confessed. “I...
MoviesVulture

The 30 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime

Looking for a bit of high-powered escapism tonight? A way to leave the world behind and watch as heroes save the day and stuntmen steal the show? Amazon Prime has a rich, deep catalog of action movies that includes everything from Bruce Lee to Ethan Hunt to Captains Kirk and America. Pick your favorites and leave the real world behind.
Moviessideshow.com

DC Super Pets Animated Film on the Way, Warner Bros. Working on ALF Reboot, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Warner Bros. has hired Jared Stern to write and direct an animated movie about the DC Super Pets. Stern has previously worked on The LEGO Batman Movie and will now helm the upcoming film focusing on characters like Ace the Bat-Hound, Krypto the Super-Dog, and Streaky the Super-Cat. There is no release date for Super Pets just yet.
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Amblin Entertainment Logo

UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE SPECIAL EXTENDED PREVIEW OF 'JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION'. UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next summer, dinosaurs will rule the Earth. This summer, F9 will rule movie theaters around the Earth. So, to thank fans worldwide for their passion for two of Universal Pictures' most beloved franchises, Universal and Amblin Entertainment announced today that beginning June 25, every IMAX® screening of F9 will feature a Special Extended Preview of Jurassic World: Dominion, co-written and directed by returning filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who also executive produced the film with franchise creator Steven Spielberg.
TV & VideosPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Mike Myers Will Star As Seven Different Characters in New Netflix Series

There was a time not that long ago that Mike Myers was one of if not the biggest comedian in Hollywood. He transitioned from Saturday Night Live to movies — headlining the Wayne’s World, Austin Powers, and Shrek franchises — about as well as anyone since the show’s original cast. Then, in 2008, he hit the career iceberg known as The Love Guru. Myers starred in the film, and helped write and produce it, and it was a massive commercial and critical flop.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More. It’s “another round” of Star Wars figure reveals, and what more appropriate actor to immortalize in plastic than Mads Mikkelsen? Okay, his Galen Erso may not have been the most dynamic, action-packed character, but the actor is a franchise VIP, having appeared in Marvel, Star Wars, James Bond, and soon Harry Potter and Indiana Jones films. In celebration of Rogue One‘s fifth anniversary, he and Riz Ahmed’s Bodhi Rook will get 6-inch Black Series figures. In additional celebration, previous Rogue One action figures that came out with notoriously subpar actor likenesses will see rerelease with photoreal face printing. So yes, a Jyn Erso that finally actually looks like Felicity Jones is coming, and the hard-to-find Chirrut Imwe and Baze Malbus will get easier to obtain.